Gibson Southern's Nick Hart Named Eleventh 'Coach Of The Week' For 2021

Nick Hart of Gibson Southern High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today

Nov 29, 2021 at 12:57 PM
Indianapolis – Nick Hart of Gibson Southern High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. 

Hart was nominated and selected for the award after his Titans erased a 26-7 first half deficit vs. Brebeuf Jesuit to win the school's first football crown with a 45-35 win on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Titans finished the season on a 11-game win streak en route to winning the IHSAA Class 3A Championship.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions:

  • Class 1A: Dave Pasch – Lutheran
  • Class 2A: Chris Skinner – Andrean  
  • Class 4A: Vince Lidy – Mt. Vernon (Fortville)  
  • Class 5A: Bill Peebles – Cathedral  
  • Class 6A: Eric Moore – Center Grove

This season marks the 22nd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree. 

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

