Colts Sign T Gerhard de Beer To Practice Squad

de Beer, 6-6, 312 pounds, spent this past offseason with the Green Bay Packers prior to being released at the start of the season. He was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018. de Beer spent the first week of the 2018 campaign on the Bills practice squad before being released and spending the last five weeks of the season on the Packers practice squad. He started 23 games during his collegiate career at Arizona and blocked for the Pac-12's top rushing offense in 2017, which ranked third nationally (309.3 ypg.).