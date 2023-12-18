5 Colts Things Learned, Week 15: Gardner Minshew II shines, EJ Speed flips momentum, plan to slow T.J. Watt works in win over Steelers

4. EJ Speed sparked the Colts' second-half surge.

Speed missed the Colts' Week 14 loss to the Bengals with a knee injury, but immediately made his presence known on Saturday. Pittsburgh handed off to running back Najee Harris on the first play of the game, and Speed identified his gap, came down in it and thumped Harris in the hole, piledriving him into the turf for no gain.

So that's where Speed's return from a one-week absence started. Coming out of halftime, the Colts' offense went three-and-out – not the kind of momentum they hoped to carry into the third quarter with a one point lead.

The Steelers opened the ensuing possession with a run to Harris. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner quickly blew the play up by blocking tight end Pat Freiermuth into Harris, who had to bounce outside to avoid being taken out by his own player.

Harris then broke inside to evade a tackle by cornerback JuJu Brents. During all this, Speed slipped past center Mason Cole and then began pursuing Harris to the boundary. He hit Harris on his left shoulder and wrapped his right around around the Steelers running back, punching at the ball and knocking it out.

"We knew Najee was a guy that had trouble holding the ball tightly going to the ground," Speed said, "and we took advantage of it."

Safety Julian Blackmon was one of seven Colts who pursued the play – only one Steelers offensive linemen was in the vicinity of Harris when he fumbled – and recovered the ball at the 18-yard line.

Minshew floated a pretty pass to Alie-Cox for an 18-yard touchdown on the next play, putting the Colts up, 21-13, early in the third quarter.

"It set the tone and let everybody know this half is our half," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "I feel like he made that play, follow up with Mo's touchdown, it was like, okay, we're running away with this one."

Speed's punch-out was the Colts' second of three takeaways on Saturday. The Colts are tied for third in the NFL with 24 takeaways, behind only the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars, who each have 25.

And the Colts now have a takeaway in 19 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest takeaway streak since the Miami Dolphins forced a turnover in 26 consecutive games from 2019-2021.