Quarterbacks shine in comeback preseason win over the Bears

Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger make the most of their reps against the Bears as the duo combines for 231 passing yards and two total touchdowns.

Aug 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Bears vs. Colts

Breaking in Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the 2023-2024 regular season, the Colts took on the Chicago Bears in the Week 2 of the preseason.

With most of the starters for both teams given the night off, Gardner Minshew was the Colts' quarterback to take the field.

In a quarter and a half of action, Minshew completed 13 of his 15 passes for 107 yards.

Minshew Magic was on display in the second quarter when on third down, he was able to evade pressure to find wide receiver Juwann Winfree in the back of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown.

That capped off a 12-play drive that eclipsed 74 yards.

On defense, it was clear that the pass rush was dialed in during the first half after notching three sacks.

They came from linebacker Grant Stuard, safety Trevor Denbow and defensive lineman Titus Leo.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger played the last couple of drives of the first half and the entire second half.

In that time, he threw for 107 yards and completed nine of his 14 pass attempts. His 42-yard completion to wide receiver James Washington helped set up his five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

He had eight total carries for 60 rushing yards, the most yards on the ground for any Colt.

The defense came away with their first takeaway of the game after safety Ronnie Harrison forced Bears' running back Robert Burns to fumble. Cornerback Chris Lammons recovered the loose ball.

With the help of a last-second sack by Khalid Kareem, the Colts managed to stop the Bears from tying the game, giving them the 24-17 preseason win.

