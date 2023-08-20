Quarterbacks shine in comeback preseason win over the Bears

Breaking in Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the 2023-2024 regular season, the Colts took on the Chicago Bears in the Week 2 of the preseason.

With most of the starters for both teams given the night off, Gardner Minshew was the Colts' quarterback to take the field.

In a quarter and a half of action, Minshew completed 13 of his 15 passes for 107 yards.

Minshew Magic was on display in the second quarter when on third down, he was able to evade pressure to find wide receiver Juwann Winfree in the back of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown.