5 Colts Things Learned, Week 6: Context for Gardner Minshew's turnovers, Jonathan Taylor ramps up usage, O-line depth stays solid

2. The Jaguars had success by playing their base personnel no matter who was on the field for the Colts.

Defenses, usually, match their personnel to what the offense's personnel. As in: If an offense is in 11 personnel (with three wide receivers on the field), a defense will match it by playing nickel (with three cornerbacks on the field).

The Jaguars, though, kept their base defense – with four defensive backs (two cornerbacks, two safties) – on the field for 37 of 78 plays on Sunday, per Pro Football Focus. On those 37 plays, the Colts ran the ball 12 times for 21 yards (1.8 yards/attempt) and had 25 passing plays, with Minshew being sacked twice and completing 15 of 23 passes for 125 yards (5.4 yards/attempt).

As the Jaguars grew their lead to 21-6, the Colts averaged 2.5 yards per play against Jacksonville's base defense, which was on the field for about half of the snaps. And when the Jaguars were in base and the Colts were in 11 personnel, the Colts totaled 14 yards on eight plays: Three rushes for nine yards, and 2/5 passing for five yards.

"The played base defense against us all day whether we were in our big personnel or our sub personnel. They probably did that to alleviate double teams, not let us get to the second level. We just gotta find ways in the future to be better at that.

This is a granular way of explaining, then, why the Colts weren't able to establish the run on Sunday. By playing base defense, the Jaguars limited the Colts offensive line's ability to double-team defensive linemen and climb to the second level to open up lanes for Zack Moss or Jonathan Taylor to turn into explosive plays. The risk for a defense is getting burned through the air without matching cornerbacks to wide receivers, leading to more single-high safety looks and opportunities to throw deep outside the numbers.

Minshew, though, attempted one deep ball (20+ air yards) in the first half – an incompletion intended for wide receiver Alec Pierce early in the second quarter.

"They did a good job," Minshew said. "I thought they had a good plan. They were base 11 for a lot of it, so some tough matchups from the ball so when they do that, we do have to make them pay outside and, you know, I think personally we'll all take that personally as a challenge and I think we'll respond right away."

And by the time the Colts exited the visiting locker room at EverBank Stadium after halftime, they had to pass the ball to try to erase the Jaguars' lead, resulting in Minshew attempting a career high 55 passes.