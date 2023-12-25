5 Colts Things Learned, Week 16: Offense struggles after fast start, defense's takeaway streak ends in 'that's not us' loss to Falcons

4. The Falcons' plan on to attack the Colts' defense worked.

The Colts allowed a season-high 18 plays that gained 10 or more yards, and 17 of the Falcons' 23 first downs came on first or second down. While Atlanta went five of 13 on third down, one of those five conversions came on a third-and-14 just after the Colts kicked a field goal to bring the score to 20-10 in the third quarter.

Running back Bijan Robinson gained 122 yards on 20 touches, and quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes (69.7 percent) for 229 yards with a touchdown and a passer rating of 99.2. Heinicke opened the Falcons' scoring with a 24-yard touchdown to tight end Kyle Pitts, and running back Tyler Allgeier ripped off a 31-yard touchdown to begin the second half.

Robinson forced 11 missed tackles on his 22 touches, per Pro Football Focus, a season high for the top-10 pick from Texas. The Falcons consistently were able to get Robinson in space, allowing him to

"He's an exceptional athlete. I gotta give him credit — I talked to him after the game and told him how much I respect him," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "He's a good player, he's capable of making people miss in space, start and stop — he's a hell of a player. I think we could've done a better job of containing him, honestly, but he made plays and that's what good players do."

The Colts' defense, too, wasn't able to generate the kind of game-wrecking plays they had in previous weeks. Entering Week 16, the Colts were third in the NFL in both sacks and takeaways; they had just one sack and saw their takeaway streak end at 19 games.