GAME RELEASE: INDIANAPOLIS VS. ST. LOUIS

Colts host St. Louis Rams in preseason opener.

Aug 07, 2012 at 04:53 AM
The Indianapolis Colts kickoff its 2012 campaign with a home preseason contest against the St. Louis Rams. The game will mark the start of a new era in Colts football led by General Manager Ryan Grigson and Head Coach Chuck Pagano, who were hired in January of 2012 to lead the franchise.

The Colts roster features a wealth of talented new faces, including a 10-man draft class headlined by the first overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, quarterback Andrew Luck. Others joining the team in their first season include wide receiver Donnie Avery, offensive lineman Mike McGlynn, nose tackle Brandon McKinney, defensive end Cory Redding, center Samson Satele and safety Tom Zbikowski. The trio of McKinney, Redding and Zbikowski all played for Pagano when he served as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens in 2011. Indianapolis is stacked with tenured veteran leadership as well as safety Antoine Bethea (2006), outside linebacker Dwight Freeney (2002), outside linebacker Robert Mathis (2003), long snapper Justin Snow (2000), kicker Adam Vinatieri (2006) and wide receiver Reggie Wayne (2001) have all been with the Colts for sixplus years.

Following Sunday's preseason contest against the Rams, Indianapolis will return to Anderson University to continue its 2012 training camp. Practices will resume on Tuesday, August 14.

COLTS PRESEASON WEEK 1 GAMEDAY STORYLINE

The Colts will open the 2012 preseason with a home contest against the St. Louis Rams. The game will mark the second consecutive year the teams have met in the first week of the preseason. Colts fans will have a chance to see their team in action for the first time with Head Coach Chuck Pagano at the helm and quarterback Andrew Luck under center. The matchup features a pair of No. 1 overall draft selections as Luck will face his counterpart, Rams quarterback Sam Bradford, who was chosen first overall in 2010. Sunday's game will also feature the first competition for the rest of the Colts' 10-man 2012 NFL Draft class, including second and third round draft selections, tight ends Coby Fleener and Dwayne Allen.

