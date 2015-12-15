GAME RELEASE: Houston at Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Houston Texans in a Week 15 meeting. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 28th all-time meeting between the teams in the regular season, with the Colts holding a 23-4 advantage. Earlier this season, the Colts defeated the Texans, 27-20, in Houston in Week 5.

Last week, the Colts played the Jaguars in Jacksonville and were defeated, 51-16. The loss snapped the team's NFL-record streak of 16 consecutive wins in the division.

The Jaguars were the first to score as they connected on a 46-yard field goal in the first quarter. The Colts would go on to score 13 unanswered points as kicker Adam Vinatierimade field goals of 25 and 21 yards, while outside linebacker Robert Mathis recovered a Jacksonville fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Jacksonville's defense scored on a 49-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown as Indianapolis entered halftime with a 13-9 lead.

The Jaguars scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to claim a 23-13 lead. Vinatieri booted his third field goal of the game to narrow the gap to 23-16 with 7:38 left in the third quarter.

The Colts were held scoreless the rest of the game as Jacksonville scored 28 unanswered points for their first win against Indianapolis since Sept. 23, 2012.