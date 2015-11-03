GAME RELEASE: Denver at Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts will host Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in a rematch of the 2014 AFC Divisional Playoffs. Game time is set for 4:25 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 22nd all-time meeting between the teams in the regular season, with the Broncos holding a 12-9 advantage. The last matchup between the teams came on January 11, 2015 when Indianapolis defeated Denver 24-13 in the 2014 AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Last week, the Colts lost to the Carolina Panthers on ESPN's Monday Night Football, 29-26.

In the first half, the Colts were able to connect on two Adam Vinatieri field goals and trailed 10-6 entering halftime.

Carolina scored on touchdowns in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 23-6 with 10:44 left in regulation.

Quarterback Andrew Luck threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Andre Johnson and tight end Coby Fleener to narrow the gap to 23-20. Luck guided the offense on a 16-play, 54-yard drive that led to a 24-yard field goal by Vinatieri to send the game to overtime at 23-23.

The teams traded field goals in overtime before Carolina made a 52-yard field goal to clinch the victory, 29-26.

Following Sunday's game, the Colts have a Week 10 bye week before traveling to Atlanta for a matchup with the Falcons on Sunday, November 22.

