Ft. Wayne Snider's Kurt Tippman Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 1

Kurt Tippmann of Ft. Wayne Snider High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
Tippmann earned this recognition after his Class 5A Panthers (1-0) earned a hard-fought 42-20 road win at Class 6A Warren Central (0-1).
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 1:
Region 1: Austin Epple, LaPorte
Region 2: Craig Koehler, Concord
Region 4: Terry Peebles, Harrison (W. Lafayette)
Region 5: Chris Makowski, Peru
Region 6: John Hart, Brownsburg
Region 7: Russ Mann, Ben Davis
Region 8: Scott Fitzgerald, Shelbyville
Region 9: Todd Wilkerson, Heritage Hill
Region 10: Scott Bless, Bloomington North
This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.