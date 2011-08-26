FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

Colts see Bernhard Raimann 'moving in the right direction' entering Year 2 at left tackle
Raimann added 15 pounds this offseason and is working on honing his technique after learning plenty of lessons during his rookie season.
Colts add Charlie Gelman, Payton McCollum to coaching staff
The Colts announced the additions on Wednesday.
Who Colts previously selected with 2023 NFL Draft picks, from Edgerrin James at No. 4 to Robert Mathis at No. 138
Here's a look back at who the Colts previously selected with the Nos. 4, 44, 79, 106, 110, 138, 158, 162, 176, 211, 221 and 236 selections in previous NFL Drafts.
Anthony Richardson all smiles as development process with Colts gets underway
Richardson is spending his first full weekend in Indianapolis getting to know his coaches and teammates during rookie minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Dan Orlovsky explains why he's confident Anthony Richardson will succeed with Colts
Orlovsky joined Matt Taylor and Jeffrey Gorman on "The Last Word" this week.
Colts announce jersey numbers for 2023 NFL Draft class
Anthony Richardson will wear No. 5 for the Colts.
Colts CB Kenny Moore II will graduate from Valdosta State this weekend. This is what earning his degree means to him.
Moore on Saturday will graduate from Valdosta State with a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership with minors in political science and public administration.
'I got you:' How two key Colts players will help Anthony Richardson's transition to the NFL
The guys in front of and next to Anthony Richardson will be critical in making his acclimation to being an NFL quarterback as smooth as possible.
Tips & Tricks: Jim Irsay's Million Dollar Schedule Challenge
Think you know everything about the Colts schedule? Dive into some fun historical facts about the way the Colts schedule has come together over the years!
Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown
Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back just a few days before the Carolina Panthers go on the clock Thursday night.
Top Takeaways: Colts GM Chris Ballard talks ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Chris Ballard held his annual I'm-not-giving-anything-away pre-draft press conference on Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.