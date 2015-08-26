Frank Gore Not Sure If He Will Play Saturday Night

INDIANAPOLIS – It might say Wednesday on the calendar, but in Colts world it was a Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

The Colts will have one final practice on Thursday morning before departing for St. Louis and their third preseason game on Saturday night.

What did Pep Hamilton, Greg Manusky and Frank Gore have to say to the media on Wednesday?Injury Report

The following players did not appear to be participating in Wednesday's practice: TE-Coby Fleener (ankle), OG-Hugh Thornton (knee), DT-Jeris Pendleton, OLB-Bjoern Werner, TE-Sean McGrath, CB-Eric Patterson (concussion), CB-Greg Toler (neck), S-Dewey McDonald (knee) and WR-Phillip Dorsett (knee contusion).Pep Hamilton on the Colts offensive line/run game this weekend:

"Part of Training Camp and the preseason is continuing to develop the continuity and chemistry to get us through the season. It starts with great communication up front. They are going to get better the more they play together."

Bowen's Analysis: Pep Hamilton has delved into some game planning for this weekend's preseason contest. With that, has come a clear need to establish the run on Saturday.

Hamilton has been pleased with how the Colts have run the ball so far in August. That will need to occur again on Saturday to try and neutralize the Rams pass rush.

Greg Manusky on getting Robert Mathis back:

"With Robert coming back, there's nothing better. (In 2013), he was like our quarterback of the defense in regards to making sacks and making things happen."

Bowen's Analysis: Greg Manusky is one happy defensive coordinator thinking about his third-down packages for the upcoming season. Having said that, Manusky's focus this weekend lies on improved tackling and constant communication for his unit.

Manusky knew the number off the top of his head on Wednesday in how many missed tackles the Colts had against Chicago (14). The Colts defensive coordinator is eager to see how the communication flows with his starting unit together for several quarters in St. Louis. Manusky did mention on Wednesday that the Colts are looking for a nose tackle (Josh Chapman, David Parry, Zach Kerr) to stand out this weekend.Frank Gore on what he would say if Chuck Pagano left the decision up to him to play this weekend:

"Then I would go to Andrew Luck and see what he wants."

Bowen's Analysis: Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Gore didn't lean one way or another on whether he will play on Saturday night in St. Louis. Gore received two carries last Saturday, establishing his goal of wanting to get tackled before the real action gets here.