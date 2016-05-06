Fourth-Round Pick Antonio Morrison Signs With Colts

Intro: Just a few hours before rookie minicamp practice commenced, the Colts signed fourth-round pick Antonio Morrison.

May 06, 2016 at 06:15 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are all but done with the signing of their 2016 Draft Class.

Antonio Morrison joined the group on Friday, putting pen to paper on his rookie contract.

When the Colts traded back in the second round of last week's draft, they added Green Bay's fourth-round pick (No. 125 overall).

With that pick, they got a linebacker they absolutely love in Morrison.

Starting at least four games in each of his four seasons at Florida, Morrison had back-to-back 100-tackle campaigns to end his career in Gainesville.

With seasons of 103 and 101 tackles, Morrison became the first Florida player to accomplish that since 1992-93.

Morrison planned to leave Florida following his junior season, but a devastating knee injury in a January 2015 bowl game squelched any of those plans. Morrison rehabbed well ahead of schedule (quite miraculously) and started all 14 games for Florida last year, leading the team with 103 tackles.

With Jerrell Freeman no longer in Indy and D'Qwell Jackson turning 33 years old this fall, Morrison will have a chance at some early playing time.

The Colts have now signed six of their eight draft picks. T.J. Green (second round) and Le'Raven Clark (third round) are the remaining ones.

Advertising