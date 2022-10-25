Colts Sign LB Forrest Rhyne To Practice Squad, Release WR De'Michael Harris From Practice Squad

Rhyne, 6-1, 233 pounds, re-joins the Colts after spending Weeks 1-3 on the team's practice squad. He participated in Indianapolis' 2022 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Rhyne played in 45 career games at Villanova (2017-21) and totaled 310 tackles (131 solo), 22.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Harris, 5-9, 185 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on October 18, 2022. He participated in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. Harris has played in nine career games in two seasons (2020-21) with Indianapolis and has totaled 10 receptions for 79 yards and six carries for 46 yards. He has also appeared in one postseason contest. Harris originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020.