Former Colts Running Back Vick Ballard Signs With Saints

Feb 05, 2016 at 12:06 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – It's the offseason, so Colts.com takes a look at some tweets from Colts players to get an idea of what they are up to during their down time.

Super Bowl week takes hundreds of NFL players to the site of the game. Colts players are making the rounds in the Bay Area, too. Hasselbeck, Adam Vinatieri, Pat McAfee, D'Qwell Jackson, Coby Fleener are just a few of the Colts out in San Francisco this week. On Friday, McAfee even set a World Record for longest blindfolded field goal.

On Wednesday, high schoolers around the United States signed their National Letters of Intent to play college football. Several Colts players sent out tweets about their own collegiate journeys. For Castonzo, the undersized true freshman was thrust into starting duty from Day One at Boston College, spending four years there before becoming a first-round pick.

The Colts lost a former coach and player this week. Assistant special teams coach Brant Boyer is taking the head special teams role with the New York Jets. Also, reports have Vick Ballard signing a futures contract with the New Orleans Saints. Ballard was the Colts leading rusher in 2012, but his career has, unfortunately, been marred by injuries since that breakout rookie campaign.

Colts players Vontae Davis, Mike Adams and T.Y. Hilton participated in the 2016 Pro Bowl on Sunday night. The NFL offseason calendar will now shift to the Combine (Feb. 23-29) and then Free Agency (March 9) before team's offseason programs begin in mid-to-late April.

Advertising