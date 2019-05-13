Former Colts Defensive End Geneo Grissom Signs With Saints

Defensive end Geneo Grissom, who played in both postseason games with the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 season, has signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

May 13, 2019 at 05:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

111219_ind-kc-grissom

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Geneo Grissom has inked a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Grissom joined the Saints after participating in the team's 2019 rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, according to NewOrleansSaints.com.

Signed as a free agent on Jan. 1, Grissom appeared in Indy's two postseason games last season, logging seven special teams snaps in the Wild Card Round matchup against the Houston Texans, and 13 special teams snaps the following week in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs.

The Colts have a solid mixture of returners and newcomers to the defensive end position in 2019. Those returning include Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kemoko Turay, while the team added free agent Justin Houston and also selected Ben Banogu and Gerri Green in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Returning defensive tackles Denico Autry, Margus Hunt and Tyquan Lewis can also all play off the edge when needed.

Others at defensive end vying for spots on the Colts' 53-man roster heading into training camp include Obum Gwacham, Dadi Nicolas and Carroll Phillips.

Grissom's signing in New Orleans leaves just two unsigned members of the Colts' 2018 unrestricted free agent class: tight end Ryan Hewitt and safety Mike Mitchell. Safety Corey Moore, who was a restricted free agent, also remains unsigned.

