Former Colts All-Pro Kicker Cary Blanchard Dies

His best professional seasons, however, came in Indianapolis from 1995 to 1997. During the 1996 season, Blanchard led the AFC in scoring, and for his efforts, was named first-team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl.

"The best part was I got picked up four games into that '95 season, and finished up that year real well. And then to come back in '96, it was like a dream come true," Blanchard told NFLPlayerEngagement.com."You just know you can do it. You know if somebody would just give you a chance and stay with you, you can show what you can do."

During his Colts career, Blanchard hit three especially memorable kicks for the Colts:

• Jan. 7, 1996: After defeating the host San Diego Chargers, 35-20, in the Wild Card Round of the 1995 playoffs, the Colts again had to go on the road for the Divisional Round, this time to face the Kansas City Chiefs. After going to halftime tied at 7 (thanks to a five-yard pass from Jim Harbaugh to Floyd Turner, and Blanchard's extra point), Blanchard converted what would be a game-winning, 30-yard field goal in the third quarter to give the Colts a 10-7 victory to advance to the AFC Championship Game.