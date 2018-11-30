Five Colts Among Leading Pro Bowl Vote-Getters

The National Football League this week released updated vote totals for the 2019 Pro Bowl, and five members of the Indianapolis Colts are among the top 10 at their respective positions. Here's how to keep the momentum going.

Nov 30, 2018 at 12:57 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

113018_pro-bowl-vote-leaders

INDIANAPOLIS — Keep it going, Colts Nation.

Thanks to a strong push from the Indianapolis Colts' fanbase, five Colts players are now among the top-10 vote-getters in the latest totals released by the NFL for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Those five Colts players include:

» Quarterback: Andrew Luck (eighth place)

» Tight end: Eric Ebron (fourth place)

» Guard: Quenton Nelson (third place)

» Outside linebacker: Darius Leonard (fifth place)

» Kicker: Adam Vinatieri (sixth place)

The fact that five Colts are now within reach of the fan vote for the Pro Bowl is promising, especially considering no players were in the Top 10 at their respective positions in the first batch of vote totals released a couple weeks back.

But — and there's a but — that doesn't mean the job is done by any means. Colts fans need to keep voting, and voting often, to not only keep pushing these five players up the charts, but to get a few more Horseshoe representatives listed.

Here's how you can vote (up to the deadline on Dec. 13):

» Online and on web-enabled phones by clicking here.

» Voting directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

» Staying on Twitter, any retweets of tweets that include the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle or a hashtag including the player's first and last name, with the hashtag #ProBowlVote, also count as votes.

» From Dec. 12-13, fans really need to take part in a final push, as all social media votes are doubled. So tweets with the information listed above, as well as retweets, count as two votes.

So, in other words, if you have a Twitter account, head to the Colts' account (@Colts) and retweet any and all Pro Bowl-related posts, like these:

And, of course, stay tuned here soon for some player-specific pushes in the coming days — like this classic Tommy Boy spoof by Leonard — with a special cameo from Robert Mathis:

How voting works

The fan vote is so important for the Pro Bowl, because players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl.

NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 14. Roster will be announced live on the NFL Network's "Pro Bowl Special" at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The 2019 Pro Bowl, which will feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format, will kickoff at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Eighty-eight total players will play in the game. Here's the breakdown of the combined position-by-position selections for both squads:

OFFENSE

» Wide receivers: 8

» Tight ends: 4

» Tackles: 6

» Guards: 6

» Centers: 4

» Quarterbacks: 6

» Running backs: 6

» Fullbacks: 2

DEFENSE

» Defensive ends: 6

» Interior linemen: 6

» Outside linebackers: 6

» Inside/middle linebackers: 4

» Cornerbacks: 8

» Safeties: 6

SPECIAL TEAMS

» Punters: 2

» Placekickers: 2

» Return specialists: 2

» Special teamers: 2

» Need players: 2 (coach's choice)

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The 2021 fantasy football season is finally here and there are plenty of Colts players who could help your team win in Week 1. 
news

[UPDATED] Carson Wentz To Make Colts Debut Vs. Seahawks; Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay Ruled Out

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 1 on Friday ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the first game of 2021?
news

Colts Mailbag: How Will Seahawks Challenge Carson Wentz, Young WRs and Rock Ya-Sin?

The Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of Week 1. 
news

Limited Player Tickets Released for Colts vs. Seahawks

Additional inventory for the Week 1 game between Indianapolis and Seattle is now available.
news

Colts Announce Team Captains For 2021 Season

DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, T.Y. Hilton, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson and Carson Wentz will be the Colts' six captains for the 2021 season. 
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Regular Season Ahead Of Week 1 Game Vs. Seattle Seahawks

The first unofficial Colts' depth chart of the 2021 regular season is here. Check it out below. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Has Another Good Day Of Practice

The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Labor Day for a practice to kick off preparations for the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know from the day's work on 56th Street. 
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South Outlook, Running Backs And More Ahead Of 2021 Season Opener

With the Colts' 2021 preseason wrapped up and preparation for Week 1 starting in earnest on Labor Day, fans had a number of questions about the state of the team with the Seattle Seahawks nearing on the horizon. 
news

Colts Sign Tyler Davis, Marvell Tell III To Practice Squad; Release Curtis Bolton, Tyler Vaughns From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Tyler Davis and cornerback Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. The team also released linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.
news

Colts Announce Initial 53-Player Roster

Here's a quick look at the Colts' initial 53-player roster. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: How Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon Pairing Is Growing Ahead Of 2021 Season

The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for practice on Monday. Today's Colts notes looks at the Khari Willis-Julian Blackmon safety pairing, plus some quotes and notes from the day on 56th Street. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Lions (Preseason, Week 3)

The Colts finished their first undefeated preseason since 1994 with a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday at Ford Field. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener. 
2021 Home Opener: Colts vs. Seahawks

2021 Home Opener: Colts vs. Seahawks

Join us as we open the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium! Limited tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising