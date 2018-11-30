Five Colts Among Leading Pro Bowl Vote-Getters

INDIANAPOLIS — Keep it going, Colts Nation.

Thanks to a strong push from the Indianapolis Colts' fanbase, five Colts players are now among the top-10 vote-getters in the latest totals released by the NFL for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Those five Colts players include:

» Quarterback: Andrew Luck (eighth place)

» Tight end: Eric Ebron (fourth place)

» Guard: Quenton Nelson (third place)

» Outside linebacker: Darius Leonard (fifth place)

» Kicker: Adam Vinatieri (sixth place)

The fact that five Colts are now within reach of the fan vote for the Pro Bowl is promising, especially considering no players were in the Top 10 at their respective positions in the first batch of vote totals released a couple weeks back.

But — and there's a but — that doesn't mean the job is done by any means. Colts fans need to keep voting, and voting often, to not only keep pushing these five players up the charts, but to get a few more Horseshoe representatives listed.

Here's how you can vote (up to the deadline on Dec. 13):

» Online and on web-enabled phones by clicking here.

» Voting directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

» Staying on Twitter, any retweets of tweets that include the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle or a hashtag including the player's first and last name, with the hashtag #ProBowlVote, also count as votes.

» From Dec. 12-13, fans really need to take part in a final push, as all social media votes are doubled. So tweets with the information listed above, as well as retweets, count as two votes.