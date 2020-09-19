Transactions

Colts Elevate TE Farrod Green To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated tight end Farrod Green to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. The Colts’ active roster is now at 54 players.

Sep 19, 2020 at 11:33 AM
Green, 6-3, 245 pounds, was signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on September 6, 2020. He participated in the team's 2020 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts. Green originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 51 career games (34 starts) at Mississippi State and totaled 52 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns.

