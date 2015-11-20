Fantasy Football: Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 11 Start 'Em (16+ points for QBs, 10+ for RB/WR; 43-17 for season, 4-2 last week, led by Kirk Cousins' monster day. YOU LIKE THAT!)



Raiders QB Derek Carr (@ DET) - 306 yards, 3.25 TDs, and 0.75 INTs per game over the past four games? He's a top-5 QB play this week against Detroit.



Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (vs. SF) - Wilson isn't even a top-15 fantasy QB this year, with six of nine games under 16 points, but the 49ers at home should help matters. Wilson's rushing ability should help raise his fantasy floor as well.



Colts RB Frank Gore (@ ATL) - In the two games with Matt Hasselbeck at quarterback, Gore saw 22 touches in both games. He's also coming off 28 carries against Denver. That's the first time he's had that big of a workload since 2011. Finding that type of volume is difficult these days in the NFL. Start it while you got it.



Cowboys RB Darren McFadden (@ MIA) - Don't let last week's 1.9 ypc scare you off, because the Cowboys have nobody else to hand the ball off to if McFadden is active. Plus, the return of Tony Romo should only make the offense as a whole more efficient. Just make sure he's healthy Sunday. He was added to the injury report Thursday with a groin. If he doesn't play, I'd start Rod Smith as his handcuff.



Chargers WR Stevie Johnson (vs. KC) - This is not the same KC defense that we saw in the first month of the season. It is much improved but still 31st in points allowed to fantasy wide receivers. Plus, the Chargers don't have many other options outside Johnson at this point, with injuries to Allen and Floyd.



Raiders WR Michael Crabtree (@ DET) - A slight hiccup last week with just 4 receptions and 55 yards against a very good Vikings defense, but Crabtree gets a Detroit secondary that has been decimated with cornerback injuries. That led to Aaron Rodgers targeting Davante Adams 21 times last week. I expect at least 10 targets for Crabtree. He's a strong start this week.



SLEEPER OF THE WEEK - Eagles QB Mark Sanchez: He averaged more than 16 points per game in 8 starts last year, with a good match-up this week against Tampa Bay. The key here is Sanchez should run more than Bradford did, raising his fantasy floor.



TIGHT END WEEK 10 SLEEPER - Lions TE Eric Ebron...the Raiders are 31st in points allowed to tight ends and have given up a TD to a TE in every game except one this year.



Honorable Mention - Patriots WR Keshawn Martin: Tom Brady said this week it will be Martin, if healthy, who will step into Julian Edelman slot receiver role, with Danny Amendola playing more on the outside opposite Brandon LaFell. That makes Martin worth a stash but not a start.



---



Week 11 Sit 'Em ( < 16 points for QBs, < 10 for RB/WR; 40-20 on the season, 4-2 last week)



Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill (vs. DAL): I was high on Tannehill before the season, but he's just been too inconsistent to trust. He hasn't thrown a TD in back-to-back games and faces a Dallas defense that has allowed only 2 passing scores in the past four games.



Bears QB Jay Cutler (vs. DEN) - He's been good, but he faces Denver this week, a defense that has allowed a fantasy quarterback to hit more than 17 points once this season - Andrew Luck.



Packers RB James Starks (@ MIN) - He was a start 'em last week and produced more than 12 points but a much tougher match-up this week. Take away Carlos Hyde's big night week one, and the Vikings defense has only allowed 2 rushing touchdowns in 8 games. Minnesota hasn't allowed 100 rushing yards to any opponent since their week 5 bye.



Cardinals RB Chris Johnson (vs. CIN) - CJ hasn't cracked 10 fantasy points in three of his past four games. The Bengals defense has only allowed 10 points each of the past three weeks to the offenses of the Steelers, Browns, and Texans. It's a tough spot for Johnson.



Packers WR Davante Adams (@ MIN) - Don't be fooled by his 21 targets last week, because he didn't do much with them if you are in a standard scoring league (10 rec, 79 yards). Now, Adams faces a Vikings defense that's top-10 against fantasy receivers.



Cardinals WR John Brown (vs. CIN) - He's one of my favorites but time to sit him, with Michael Floyd stealing more and more of his targets. No catches against Seattle last week, with a Bengals defense on tap that is top-10 against fantasy receivers, having only allowed 161 total yards to WRs in the past two weeks (that includes DeAndre Hopkins).



---







Get ahead of the waiver wire competition after this weekend! (Must be under 50% owned on NFL.com to qualify)



Chiefs QB Alex Smith (46.1%, gets the Chargers, Ravens, Browns in fantasy playoffs)

Titans RB Antonio Andrews (28.2%)

Washington RB Matt Jones (24.4%)

Patriots WR Danny Amendola (42.1%)

Chargers WR Stevie Johnson (19.5%)

Panthers WR Devin Funchess (33.8%)

Rams WR Tavon Austin (45.5%)

Washington TE Jordan Reed (48.6%)