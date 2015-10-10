Fantasy Football: Steve's Week 5 FanDuel Lineup





LINEUP NOTES



I'm stacking with the Chargers this week. I like their value a lot, as they provide decent salary cap relief with Rivers and Allen. I think some will be afraid to use Allen this week with Antonio Gates back. That makes me want to zag when everyone else zigs.



Todd Gurley is a superstar in the making. Get him while the price is still cheap.



Jamaal Charles is as steady and reliable as they come. My only debate here was between him and Le'Veon Bell, who is $100 cheaper.



With Jay Cutler back for the Bears, Martellus Bennett is a steal at $5900. He's the perfect alternative to the expensive Rob Gronkowski to afford better WR options.



Until the 49ers offense improves, I'm streaming the defense that faces them.

