Fantasy Football: Steve's Week 5 FanDuel Lineup

Watch FanDuel Fantasy Focus for the latest advice! Colts.com/live Fridays at 3pm
INDIANAPOLIS --- No Colts in my lineup this week, with Indianapolis having played on Thursday night.
New to FanDuel? Check out my FanDuel Best Practices to learn how to win big.
FanDuel Managing Editor and Indianapolis native Will Carroll joins us every Sunday morning on 1st Down with Rick Venturi (8:30 AM Sundays on CBS 4) for more weekly fantasy advice.
FREE Week 5 FanDuel Contest for Colts Fans: Top 3 win an Exclusive Fantasy Prize. 7200 FanDuel Points for the rest of the Top 100.
STEVE'S FANDUEL WEEK 5 LINEUP
QB - Philip Rivers (SD, $7,500)
RB - Jamaal Charles (KC, $9,100)
RB - Todd Gurley (STL, $6,700)
WR - Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG, $9,000)
WR - Keenan Allen (SD, $7,700)
WR - Willie Snead (NO, $5,300)
TE - Martellus Bennett (CHI, $5,900)
K - Josh Lambo (SD, $4,500)
DEF - Giants ($4,300)
Total Salary - $60,000; Remaining Salary - $0
Bonus Sleeper Pick - Cardinals WR John Brown ($5,900)
Colts Media Reporter Steve Andress' picks for the top fantasy matchups this week.
LINEUP NOTES
I'm stacking with the Chargers this week. I like their value a lot, as they provide decent salary cap relief with Rivers and Allen. I think some will be afraid to use Allen this week with Antonio Gates back. That makes me want to zag when everyone else zigs.
Todd Gurley is a superstar in the making. Get him while the price is still cheap.
Jamaal Charles is as steady and reliable as they come. My only debate here was between him and Le'Veon Bell, who is $100 cheaper.
With Jay Cutler back for the Bears, Martellus Bennett is a steal at $5900. He's the perfect alternative to the expensive Rob Gronkowski to afford better WR options.
Until the 49ers offense improves, I'm streaming the defense that faces them.
Willie Snead, you ask? You betcha. He caught all 6 of his targets last week for 89 yards. Those are high quality targets too with Drew Brees. 11.9 points last week was already 2x value based on this week's price and faces an Eagles defense that struggles with 2nd and 3rd WRs. Snead's snaps are only increasing as Brandon Coleman's go down.