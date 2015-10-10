Fantasy Football

Presented by

Fantasy Football: Steve's Week 5 FanDuel Lineup

No Colts this Sunday, but plenty of other value picks...

Oct 09, 2015 at 11:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/steve.jpg
Steve Andress

Colts Media Reporter

Watch FanDuel Fantasy Focus for the latest advice! Colts.com/live Fridays at 3pm

INDIANAPOLIS ---  No Colts in my lineup this week, with Indianapolis having played on Thursday night.

New to FanDuel? Check out my FanDuel Best Practices to learn how to win big.

FanDuel Managing Editor and Indianapolis native Will Carroll joins us every Sunday morning on 1st Down with Rick Venturi (8:30 AM Sundays on CBS 4) for more weekly fantasy advice.

FREE Week 5 FanDuel Contest for Colts Fans: Top 3 win an Exclusive Fantasy Prize. 7200 FanDuel Points for the rest of the Top 100.

STEVE'S FANDUEL WEEK 5 LINEUP

QB - Philip Rivers (SD, $7,500)

RB - Jamaal Charles (KC, $9,100)

RB - Todd Gurley (STL, $6,700)

WR - Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG, $9,000)

WR - Keenan Allen (SD, $7,700)

WR - Willie Snead (NO, $5,300)

TE - Martellus Bennett (CHI, $5,900)

K -  Josh Lambo (SD, $4,500)

DEF - Giants ($4,300)

Total Salary - $60,000; Remaining Salary - $0

Bonus Sleeper Pick - Cardinals WR John Brown ($5,900)

Fantasy Friday - WEEK 5

Colts Media Reporter Steve Andress' picks for the top fantasy matchups this week.

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

 

LINEUP NOTES

I'm stacking with the Chargers this week. I like their value a lot, as they provide decent salary cap relief with Rivers and Allen. I think some will be afraid to use Allen this week with Antonio Gates back. That makes me want to zag when everyone else zigs.

Todd Gurley is a superstar in the making. Get him while the price is still cheap.

Jamaal Charles is as steady and reliable as they come. My only debate here was between him and Le'Veon Bell, who is $100 cheaper.

With Jay Cutler back for the Bears, Martellus Bennett is a steal at $5900. He's the perfect alternative to the expensive Rob Gronkowski to afford better WR options.

Until the 49ers offense improves, I'm streaming the defense that faces them.

Willie Snead, you ask? You betcha. He caught all 6 of his targets last week for 89 yards. Those are high quality targets too with Drew Brees. 11.9 points last week was already 2x value based on this week's price and faces an Eagles defense that struggles with 2nd and 3rd WRs. Snead's snaps are only increasing as Brandon Coleman's go down.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South Outlook, Running Backs And More Ahead Of 2021 Season Opener

With the Colts' 2021 preseason wrapped up and preparation for Week 1 starting in earnest on Labor Day, fans had a number of questions about the state of the team with the Seattle Seahawks nearing on the horizon. 
news

Colts Sign Tyler Davis, Marvell Tell III To Practice Squad; Release Curtis Bolton, Tyler Vaughns From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Tyler Davis and cornerback Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. The team also released linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.
news

Colts Announce Initial 53-Player Roster

Here's a quick look at the Colts' initial 53-player roster. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: How Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon Pairing Is Growing Ahead Of 2021 Season

The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for practice on Monday. Today's Colts notes looks at the Khari Willis-Julian Blackmon safety pairing, plus some quotes and notes from the day on 56th Street. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Lions (Preseason, Week 3)

The Colts finished their first undefeated preseason since 1994 with a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday at Ford Field. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener. 
news

Roster Breakdown: Where Do The Colts Stand Heading Into Final Cuts?

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday night wrapped up their preseason schedule with a win over the Detroit Lions. Now comes the tough part for the personnel and coaching staffs — Tuesday's final cuts. Here's a position-by-position breakdown after a full slate of training camp practices and preseason games.
news

Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Rookie Watch: What We Learned About 2021 Draft Class in Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up training camp on Wednesday, and did so having seen important development and contributions from their 2021 draft class. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Good Vibes Leaving Grand Park; Jacob Eason To Start Preseason Finale Vs. Lions

The Colts wrapped up training camp Wednesday with their 20th practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the final day of training camp in 2021. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly Return In Limited Fashion

The Colts held their 18th training camp practice of 2021 on Monday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz Impresses In Return To Practice: 'Today was a good next step'

Carson Wentz participated in a training camp practice Monday for the first time since July 29. And it looked like he picked up right where he left off. 
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 23 - 24

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
2021 Home Opener: Colts vs. Seahawks

2021 Home Opener: Colts vs. Seahawks

Join us as we open the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium! Limited tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising