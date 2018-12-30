Even Without Jurrell Casey, Titans' Defense Will Be A Challenge

"You can see the attitude in their play that comes from the head coach, comes from their defensive coordinator," DeGuglielmo said. "You see that both of their backgrounds are very well represented when these guys take the field when they present themselves. Whether it be extending a rush, gang tackling, pursuing to the ball. They're really smart about their technique."

Schematically, Vrabel and Pees put together a game plan that makes opponents study almost endlessly; their mixture and alignment of personnel, the tasks they perform and when they do them keeps offenses on their toes.

"They make a lot of things look the same, but they're very different. And that's part of the chess match with this team, is not only do they have talented players," DeGuglielmo explained regarding the looks Tennessee gives defensively. "Again, they're very strong from a two-gap and base where they get their hands on 'ya, and you can see it when their hands are on 'ya, they separate, they shed, they're very, very physical even when they're in substituted defense. Then, when they start throwing in those one-D-line personnel groupings, and all of a sudden, the next series they'll have five D-linemen in, and the next play they'll have three D-linemen and two linebackers."

DeGuglielmo said opposing offenses face a "constant flow" of defenders coming from all over the place against the Titans.

"You have to figure out who's who, where they are, what they're playing, what are the corresponding pressures that come from those particular personnel groups and looks," he said. "So, they make you be on top of your game. That's what makes them really good is that they're a smart team and they're deep when it comes to what they have in terms of their scheme is very deep, very vast."

To help counter some of these issues, the Colts have spent quite a bit of time this past week preparing for all of Tennessee's different looks, specifically in pass protection. Earlier this season, Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni elaborated on how the team typically prepares for their upcoming opponent's pass rush, or what head coach Frank Reich calls their "S.O.P.," or Standard Operating Procedure.