Evansville Mater Dei's Mike Goebel Named Eighth Coach Of The Week For 2019

Indianapolis – Mike Goebel of Evansville Mater Dei High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today.
Goebel was nominated and selected for the award after leading his Class 2A No. 4 Wildcats to a 10-7 win over Class 4A No. 6 Evansville Central. This was Mater Dei's first win over Evansville Central since 2015.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 8:
- Region 1: Mark Peterson – Chesterton
- Region 2: Todd Stammich – South Bend Washington
- Region 3: Jason Garrett – Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger
- Region 4: Adam Berry – Pioneer
- Region 5: Josh Edwards – Eastern (Greentown)
- Region 6: Justin Pelley – Western Boone
- Region 7: John Rodenberg – Lawrence Central
- Region 8: John Hebert – Carmel
- Region 10: Reed May – Brownstown Central
This season marks the 20th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Colts general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and youth football commissioner Mike Prior. What's more, Anthem will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.