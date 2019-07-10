ESPN: Colts Have Top-10 Roster In NFL

Luck, the maestro and the straw that stirs the drink, no longer carries any big question marks. He returned healthy from 2017 shoulder surgery to look like a true, legit MVP candidate and looks to be one of the award's front-runners in 2019. He needs his supporting cast to make the offense move, though.

Starting with the offensive line, which makes everything possible, the Colts appear to be in good hands like we've briefly touched on. The Colts had some dominant performances on the ground last year, and Luck was the least-sacked quarterback in the league. Nothing gets very far without the solid play from the line.

The Colts have a diverse group of running backs, led by Marlon Mack, who can perform any duty that a running back platoon should be able to. Mack brings a little bit of everything, as he has good vision, hits the hole hard and can take the ball downfield. Nyheim Hines is the group's top pass-catcher, but he has arguably unrivaled speed and can pick up some yards between the tackles well for someone with his 5-9, 196-pound size. Spencer Ware, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams all bring size, power, vision and can grind out tough yards on the ground. With what we've seen to this point, the group has some quality pass protectors in it as well.

Like the running backs, the Colts' group of receivers is a well balanced group with a blend of abilities. Only lacking size, T.Y. Hilton (5-10, 183) is one of the very best receivers in the game. He's got great speed, agility and hands, and he runs high-quality routes that consistently get him open. Devin Funchess brings size (6-4, 225) and playmaking ability, especially in the red zone. Parris Campbell and Chester Rogers are a pair of dangerous guys who can line up in the slot or outside and make plays with the ball in their hands. Deon Cain generated a lot of excitement last year in training camp, using his downfield speed and knack for making acrobatic catches, before an ACL tear claimed his season. He is expected to be back for this year's camp. Zach Pascal stepped up for the team whenever needed last season and pairs solid route running with vice grips for hands.

Last, but not least, is the Colts' tight end group, which may still be the best in the league from a whole-unit standpoint. Pro Bowler Eric Ebron led all NFL tight ends in touchdowns last season with 14, but the Colts are getting back another Pro Bowl tight end back this year in Jack Doyle, who had hip and kidney injuries derail his 2018 season. Mo Alie-Cox and Ross Travis are two very intriguing prospects worth getting excited about as well.