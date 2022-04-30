Senior Bowl Standout Eric Johnson Adds Depth To Colts' Defensive Line, Special Teams

A 6-foot-4, 299-pound Plainfield, Ill., native, where he was also a prep wrestling standout, Johnson contributed early and often at Missouri State, starting nine games as a redshirt freshman. By 2021, Johnson had earned back-to-back Second-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as both a standout along the defensive line and on special teams.

During his college career, Johnson racked up 131 total tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, while also blocking five kicks, including a potential game-winning field goal to defeat a ranked Illinois State team in 2018.

That kind of special teams production, Johnson knows, could be an advantage as he arrives in Indianapolis to begin his first NFL season.

"It's very valuable," Johnson told Colts.com's Larra Overton. "You see multiple times games being won and lost on the special teams. … So every time we're up there, if it's an opportunity to win and put points on, or even take points off, the board, and it's just as important as any down on offense or defense. So having that mentality and coming through was always a priority and it's very important."

Defensively, the Colts could also use Johnson's talents to help supplement some key depth lost up front in defensive tackles Taylor Stallworth (now with the Kansas City Chiefs) and Antwaun Woods (currently a free agent) and defensive ends Al-Quadin Muhammad (now with the Chicago Bears), Kemoko Turay (San Francisco 49ers) and Isaac Rochell (Cleveland Browns).

The Colts return both starters at defensive tackle in DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, and are set at defensive end with returning starter Kwity Paye and the recently-acquired Yannick Ngakoue. Also returning are key depth pieces Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo, both of whom can play inside or off the edge.

Others in the mix now alongside Johnson on the offseason roster are defensive tackles R.J. McIntosh and Chris Williams, and defensive ends Kameron Cline and Ben Banogu.