Colts Activate T Eric Fisher From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Release DT Antwaun Woods

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today activated tackle Eric Fisher from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.

Fisher, 6-7, 312 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on May 12, 2021. He started 113-of-117 career games over eight seasons (2013-20) with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fisher also started 11 postseason contests for the Chiefs and was a member of the team's Super Bowl LIV championship team following the 2019 season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, 2020), he was originally selected by Kansas City with the first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.