Colts Activate T Eric Fisher From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Release DT Antwaun Woods

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today activated tackle Eric Fisher from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.
Fisher, 6-7, 312 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on May 12, 2021. He started 113-of-117 career games over eight seasons (2013-20) with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fisher also started 11 postseason contests for the Chiefs and was a member of the team's Super Bowl LIV championship team following the 2019 season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, 2020), he was originally selected by Kansas City with the first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Woods, 6-1, 307 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on May 11, 2021. He has played in 40 career games (32 starts) in his time with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17) and has compiled 83 tackles (35 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. Woods has also started two postseason contests and has tallied seven tackles (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.