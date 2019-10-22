Eric Ebron, Zach Pascal Named To Pro Football Focus' 'NFL Team Of The Week'

Rolan Milligan

The Colts played a pretty fair amount of dime defense on Sunday, which gave a lot of opportunities for Milligan to see the field. Although he's traditionally a safety, the Colts' formations often had him lining up in the slot, so he was considered a corner by PFF's measure this week. Although Milligan hasn't played much yet in his career, he's received rave reviews behind the scenes as a practice player going back to last season, and his grade for Week 7 reflects why. In 27 defensive snaps, he was credited with three tackles — all considered "stops," which PFF constitutes a "failure" by the offense — and the only reception he allowed on the day went for just two yards.