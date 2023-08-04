Linebacker E.J. Speed is preparing for a larger role after re-signing with Colts

Over the years, he had seen teammates Shaquille Leonard wreak havoc and be one of the league's takeaway leaders and Zaire Franklin set the franchise's new record for tackles in a season.

Close with those guys both on and off the field, Speed said that the trio goes out of their way to make each other better.

"Iron sharpens iron," Speed said. "When we all came in here, we gelled and made a pact that we'd always help each other out. If we see any deficiencies or somewhere that we are lacking, we are really communicative with it. It's flourished for us because we're all on second contracts and doing our thing."

While his teammates have set a high bar, Speed said that he measures his own success by seeing how far he can push himself.

"I just strive to be the best I can be each play every day," Speed said. "I compete with myself a lot when it comes to the things that I know are right and what I need to do for my body. Whether it's training, whether it's eating, sleeping, whatever it is I compete with myself a lot. So, whatever comes out of that, comes out of that. Most likely it'll be good because I put in the work."

Though his individual performance would indicate that 2022 was good by all accounts, the team winning just four games overshadowed that.

Used to being in the playoffs or at least in contention to make them, Speed knows that such a low win total is not acceptable.

Rather than spew empty words about what the team is going to do to hype up fans, Speed encouraged the skeptics to come out and see the team's hard work in person.