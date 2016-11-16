Edgerrin James, Chris Hinton Are 2017 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

Also making the cut was former Colts great offensive lineman Chris Hinton.

Fans are encouraged to vote for their 15 Hall of Fame finalists by clicking here.

James — who was named a finalist last year for the first time — will know whether or not he once again made the cut to the 15 finalists for 2017 in early January, before the committee meets a few weeks later to determine the next Hall of Fame class.

James played 11 NFL seasons, including his first seven with the Indianapolis Colts. In his career, James was named to four Pro Bowls and rushed for 12,246 yards, which ranks 12th on the all-time list. His 15,610 total yards from scrimmage ranks 12th all-time among running backs, and is more than Hall of Fame backs Eric Dickerson, Jerome Bettis and Jim Brown.

The Colts' fourth-overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of Miami, James lit up the league from the start in his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, leading the league in rushing with 1,553 yards and also scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground and four touchdowns through the air. He followed that up with 1,709 rushing yards in 2000, which is the most by a Colts running back in franchise history.