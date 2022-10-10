East Central's Jake Meiners Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 8

Jake Meinersof East Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
Meiners was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 4A-No. 3 East Central Trojans (7-1) defeated Class 3A-No. 8 Guerin Catholic 41-7. The Trojans are unbeaten against fellow Indiana teams.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 7:
Region 1: Alger Boswell, Gary West
Region 2: Mike Zehner, Culver Community
Region 3: Brett Fox, Columbia City
Region 4: Terry Peebles, W. Lafayette Harrison
Region 5: Alex Stewart, Western
Region 6: Chuck Sorrell, South Putnam
Region 7: Brett Cooper, Perry Meridian
Region 8: Eric Moore, Center Grove
Region 9: Scott Buening, Southridge
This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.