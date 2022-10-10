East Central's Jake Meiners Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 8

Jake Meiners of East Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Oct 10, 2022 at 01:27 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
COW-22_Colts_revbg

Meiners was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 4A-No. 3 East Central Trojans (7-1) defeated Class 3A-No. 8 Guerin Catholic 41-7. The Trojans are unbeaten against fellow Indiana teams.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 7:

Region 1: Alger Boswell, Gary West

Region 2: Mike Zehner, Culver Community

Region 3: Brett Fox, Columbia City

Region 4: Terry Peebles, W. Lafayette Harrison

Region 5: Alex Stewart, Western

Region 6: Chuck Sorrell, South Putnam

Region 7: Brett Cooper, Perry Meridian

Region 8: Eric Moore, Center Grove

Region 9: Scott Buening, Southridge

This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance.  The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

