Eagles Defeat Colts, 36-10, In Preseason Opener

First Quarter Recap

The Colts received to start the game. With Frank Gore also sitting out on Sunday, Zurlon Tipton got the start at running back. A pair of catches by rookie Phillip Dorsett started the opening drive. After an initial first down, a drop from Coby Fleener ended the Colts first series on a third-and-seven.

The Eagles offense got things started with the high-tempo pace on their first series. A failed third-and-one ended the drive.

Andrew Luck's final series of the day would come on this second drive with a 13-play, 58-yard series ending in a 32-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri. Luck exited midway through the drive (11 total snaps), finishing the afternoon 5-of-6 for 43 yards (his lone incompletion was a drop). An Andre Johnson reception on a third-and-nine extended the Colts drive, which ended with a Vinatieri field goal at the 5:40 mark of the third quarter. The Colts led the Eagles 3-0.

The Eagles high-tempo got to the Colts on their second series. Indianpaolis had a chance to get off the field on a three-and-out, but quarterback Mark Sanchez eluded Jerrell Freeman and scrambled for a first down. With new life, the Eagles marched down the field and rookie wide receiver Nelson Agholor scored on a 34-yard touchdown catch and run. The Eagles led 7-3 with 3:27 remaining in the first quarter.

With Matt Hasselbeck starting the third series, the Colts went three-and-out. The Colts had starters Phillip Dorsett, Coby Fleener, Jack Mewhort, Lance Louis and Khaled Holmes still in on their third offensive drive.

Philadelphia then turned to Matt Barkley at quarterback and wasted no time attacking a banged up Cotls secondary. A five-play, 76-yard drive for the Eagles ended with Kenjon Barner running in from nine yards out. The Colts led 13-3 (they missed the extra point) with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, the Eagles led the Colts 13-3.Second Quarter Recap

The Colts and Eagles traded turnovers to start the second quarter.

Phillip Dorsett had a 20-yard completion go for naught when he coughed up the ball over the middle of the field.

Two plays later, the Colts would get the ball back. Outside linebacker Bjoern Werner did a nice job recognizing a play-action bootleg and tipped a pass from quarterback Matt Barkley. The deflected ball fell into the arms of rookie linebacker Amarlo Herrera.

The Colts couldn't take advantage of their own takeaway. A three-and-out would follow the turnover.

Philadelphia would then have a three-and-out of its own. A nice pressure from outside linebacker Cam Johnson forced the Eagles punt.

With just a couple of offensive "starters" remaining, the Colts offense continued to struggle. A 15-yard (post-play) penalty by David Arkin backed things up for the offense. Another three-and-out would follow the penalty.

The Eagles worked their way back into Colts territory but would leave with no points to show from it. On a fourth-and-four from the Colts 15-yard line, the Indianapolis defense stopped Philadelphia short on a running play.

The Colts appeared to gain some offensive steam but a third-down attempt in the direction of Griff Whalen and Phillip Dorsett fell incomplete. Pat McAfee showed he was in midseason form with a 64-yard punt.

It was another drive in Colts territory for the Barkley-led Eagles offense. The drive stalled at the Colts 22-yard-line, with kicker Cody Parkey connecting on a 40-yard field goal. The Eagles led 16-3 with 1:16 left in the first half.

The first half ended with the Colts going three-and-out and the Eagles special teams making a massive play.

After another booming punt from Pat McAfee, return man Kenjon Barner broke several tackles in taking the punt 92 yards the other way.

At halftime, the Eagles led the Colts 23-3.Third Quarter Recap

The Eagles got thing started in the third quarter with a quick 1:56 drive, ending in a 48-yard field goal from kicker Cody Parkey. The Eagles now led 26-3.

Undrafted rookie Bryan Bennett entered the game at quarterback to start the third quarter. The Colts put together their best drive of the day behind the legs of Bennett and a couple of other young skill players. A 16-yard catch by Duron Carter and the compact lower body of Josh Robinson sparked the offense. A nine-yard touchdown run from Robinson brought the score to 26-10 with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter.

The loudest cheer of the afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field came on the next Eagles drive. Tim Tebow entered the game at quarterback to a mini standing ovation. Tebow drove the Eagles deep into Indianapolis territory but Cody Parkey missed wide on a 42-yard field goal attempt.

The third quarter came to a close following a Colts punt.

At the end of the third quarter, the Eagles led the Colts 26-10.Fourth Quarter Recap

Rookie running back Josh Robinson continued to be a bright spot for the Colts. An Indianapolis drive would stall though following a drop by Duron Carter.

The Colts defense responded with a solid drive, highlighted by a sack from defensive end Earl Okine.

With some nice field position, the Colts could not take advantage. A deep ball from Bryan Bennett, intended for wide receiver Ryan Lankford was picked off by Eagles safety Ed Reynolds.

The Indy defense would continue it's solid pass rushing pressure in the second half. A second sack from inside linebacker Junior Sylvestre led the pressure group with Zach Kerr and David Parry not far behind.

Any movement through the air for the Colts third-team offense was absent in the fourth quarter. Reynolds once again made a play by stepping in front of undrafted rookie Quan Bray for a pick of Bennett.

Starting at the Colts 12-yard line, the Eagles would pad their lead. While the Colts defense made a stand, Philadelphia kicker Cody Parkey knocked home a 40-yard field goal. The Eagles lead was now 29-10 with 4:46 left in the fourth quarter.

The next Colts drive would end rather quickly as Bryan Bennett was stripped by outside linebacker Bryan Barman.

This time, the Eagles would take full advantage of the turnover deep in Indianapolis territory. A seven-yard touchdown run by Tim Tebow pushed the Eagles lead to 36-10 with 2:02 left in the preseason opener.

The final score on Sunday was 36-10 in the Eagles favor.

In-Game Injury Updates

D'Joun Smith (concussion, will not return)Colts Players Not Expected To Play

-After two weeks of Training Camp in Anderson, the Colts preseason opener comes in Philadelphia.Weather Update

-It's a gorgeous afternoon in Philadelphia. It will be a steamy one though with temperatures in the low 90s.

