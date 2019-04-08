Draft Profile: Johnathan Abram Embodies Colts' Values, Play Style

INDIANAPOLIS — When NFL teams scout players for the NFL Draft process, they're not just evaluating the player; they're evaluating the person as well. One team that puts heavy stock into who a player is off the field and in the locker room is the Indianapolis Colts.

A player can't just be a good athlete. He has to fit into the locker room — into the culture — and be a good teammate.

One player that seemingly fits the bill in the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft is Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram, who said the Colts have made no secret about the fact he'd fit in well in Indy, on and off the field.

"He said for himself, everybody in the building, the organization loves me," Abram said about Colts defensive backs/safeties coach Alan Williams, who led Abram through on-field drills at his March 27 pro day. "He just wanted to get a feel, for himself, if I was his kind of guy, because he promised the guys back in Indy that he only brings in certain types of guys. And so he felt like that I was one of those guys."

The 5-11, 205-pound Abram backed up impressive college tape with some positive experiences during the pre-draft process.

Although a shoulder bruise kept him from physically participating in the Senior Bowl, he was noted for his leadership qualities throughout the week. He was then cleared to participate in the Scouting Combine and ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash before a rolled ankle ended his day of on-field drills.

On tape, Abram shows a blend of leadership and football IQ with old-school toughness and new-school versatility. The projected top-50 draft pick can line up in the box and slam running backs down in the backfield, or he can cover a tight end out of the slot.

"Last year, I was a pretty good tackler, but I wasn't as efficient as I was this year," Abram said before leading into what was possibly the quote of the Combine. "My wife, we talked about it a lot. She say if you're not hitting like Bobby Boucher, you're not really hitting."

Fans of "The Waterboy" will get that reference, and that's what Abram's wife says he should bring to the table, although Abram actually patterns his game a bit between a blend of former Seattle Seahawks safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor.

With football being such a violent sport and player safety being a top priority, we all know that penalties are often called on big hits, but that's something of which Abram is well aware.

"There's a fine line between being aggressive and just — I say that because if you're aggressive you can be over-aggressive at times. So, for me, it's just a fine line of I like to bring contact. That's it," he said.