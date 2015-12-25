Donte Moncrief Questionable, Matt Hasselbeck Probable For Sunday's Trip To Miami

Intro: The Colts final injury report for Week 16 came on Friday. What is the injury status for the Colts in their last road trip of 2015?

Dec 25, 2015 at 06:38 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

moncrief-donte-01.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS-

Week 16 Injury Report

  • OUT: S-Winston Guy (hamstring/shoulder), QB-Andrew Luck (abdomen/kidney)

-The Colts will be without their top gunner in Guy. This will be Luck's eighth missed game of the 2015 season.

  • QUESTIONABLE: S-Colt Anderson (ankle), ILB-Josh McNary (groin), WR-Donte Moncrief (toe)

-Mocnrief will be a game-time decision. He didn't practice last week, yet still played on Sunday. Moncrief has never missed a game in his two NFL seasons.

  • PROBABLE: TE-Jack Doyle (toe), ILB-Jerrell Freeman (hamstring), ILB-D'Qwell Jackson (quad), QB-Matt Hasselbeck (back/ribs), OLB-Erik Walden (foot)

-Hasselbeck practiced all week, a good sign despite how banged up the 40-year-old quarterback has been this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Why Colts see Gardner Minshew as 'extremely valuable' no matter his role in 2023

Minshew brings experience as both a starter and backup to the Colts in 2023.

news

Colts' assistant LB coach Cato June selected to participate in NFL's Coach Accelerator program

June will have an opportunity to network with NFL owners and executives while learning about organizational leadership and the business of football during the three-day program, which will be held in Minneapolis next week.

news

Bjoern Werner explains how NFL is 'becoming mainstream' in Germany ahead of Colts-Patriots game in Frankfurt

Werner, a 2013 first-round pick of the Colts, is a Berlin native who is now an American football analyst in Germany. He joined the Official Colts Podcast this week to give his view of the Colts coming to Frankfurt to play the New England Patriots this coming November.

news

Colts hire Isabel Diaz as inaugural Harriet P. Irsay Fellow for 2023 season

Through the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship, Diaz will work in coaching, primarily with the Colts' special teams.

news

Colts 2023 single-game tickets on sale NOW!

Limited-edition Schedule Posters available at participating locations

news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

Colts see Bernhard Raimann 'moving in the right direction' entering Year 2 at left tackle

Raimann added 15 pounds this offseason and is working on honing his technique after learning plenty of lessons during his rookie season.

news

Colts add Charlie Gelman, Payton McCollum to coaching staff

The Colts announced the additions on Wednesday.

news

Who Colts previously selected with 2023 NFL Draft picks, from Edgerrin James at No. 4 to Robert Mathis at No. 138

Here's a look back at who the Colts previously selected with the Nos. 4, 44, 79, 106, 110, 138, 158, 162, 176, 211, 221 and 236 selections in previous NFL Drafts.

news

Anthony Richardson all smiles as development process with Colts gets underway

Richardson is spending his first full weekend in Indianapolis getting to know his coaches and teammates during rookie minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Dan Orlovsky explains why he's confident Anthony Richardson will succeed with Colts

Orlovsky joined Matt Taylor and Jeffrey Gorman on "The Last Word" this week.

news

Colts announce jersey numbers for 2023 NFL Draft class

Anthony Richardson will wear No. 5 for the Colts.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising