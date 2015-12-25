Donte Moncrief Questionable, Matt Hasselbeck Probable For Sunday's Trip To Miami

INDIANAPOLIS-
Week 16 Injury Report
- OUT: S-Winston Guy (hamstring/shoulder), QB-Andrew Luck (abdomen/kidney)
-The Colts will be without their top gunner in Guy. This will be Luck's eighth missed game of the 2015 season.
- QUESTIONABLE: S-Colt Anderson (ankle), ILB-Josh McNary (groin), WR-Donte Moncrief (toe)
-Mocnrief will be a game-time decision. He didn't practice last week, yet still played on Sunday. Moncrief has never missed a game in his two NFL seasons.
- PROBABLE: TE-Jack Doyle (toe), ILB-Jerrell Freeman (hamstring), ILB-D'Qwell Jackson (quad), QB-Matt Hasselbeck (back/ribs), OLB-Erik Walden (foot)
-Hasselbeck practiced all week, a good sign despite how banged up the 40-year-old quarterback has been this season.