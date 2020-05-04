Monday, May 04, 2020 11:51 AM

Legendary Former Baltimore Colts Head Coach Don Shula Passes Away

/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

don-shula-colts-ap
(AP photo)

INDIANAPOLIS — Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, a former defensive back with the Baltimore Colts who would lead the franchise to its third NFL Championship title as head coach before becoming the winningest coach in league history with the Miami Dolphins, has passed away at the age of 90.

"We will miss you, Don Shula," Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted Monday morning. "One of the last of the all-time greatest from an incredible era."

In a separate statement, Irsay remembered his feeling of awe when he first got an opportunity to meet Shula almost five decades ago.

"Today is a sad day for the NFL and the entire sports world with the passing of Don Shula," Irsay said. "There are few in the 100-year history of the NFL who have had a more positive influence on the game itself than Coach Shula. In addition to his record-setting tenure with the Miami Dolphins, he helped establish the Colts as one of the great franchises in all of sports. One of my most special memories is of meeting Don for the first time in 1972 in the Orange Bowl. He was larger than life, of course; and to me he always will remain so. He was an extraordinary father, husband, grandfather and human being who will be missed by all of us. Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Shula family as well as our sincerest thanks for sharing his wonderful life with sports fans everywhere."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also issued a statement following Shula's passing on Monday:

"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game," Goodell said. "He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives. The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life. As a player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time member and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified integrity. His iconic legacy will endure through his family and continue to inspire generations to come. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Don's wife Mary Anne along to his children Dave, Donna, Sharon and Mike, the Shula family, and the Dolphins organization."

Shula, a Grand River, Ohio, native, played collegiately at John Carroll University in Cleveland before being selected by the hometown Cleveland Browns, led by legendary head coach Paul Brown, in the ninth round of the 1951 NFL Draft.

In 1953, Shula was sent to the Colts as part of a historic 15-player trade. He would play cornerback for Baltimore for four seasons from 1953-56 before wrapping up his playing career with the Washington Redskins in 1957. In seven total NFL seasons, Shula would collect 21 interceptions and four fumble recoveries; he had two straight five-interception seasons with the Colts in 1954 and 1955.

Shula then entered the coaching ranks — first at the college level as an assistant at the University of Virginia, Iowa State University and the University of Kentucky, before being hired as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator in 1960.

But by 1963, the Colts came calling again, this time hiring Shula, then 33, as the then-youngest head coach in NFL history.

By the time he retired 32 years later after seven seasons with the Colts and then 25 seasons leading the Miami Dolphins, Shula would become the NFL's all-time winningest head coach.

Baltimore would never post a losing season under Shula. From 1963 to 1969, the team posted an incredible 71-23-4 (.755) overall record, starting in 1963 with an 8-6 performance, but quickly jumping to a 12-win campaign the following year, which ended in a loss to the Browns, 27-0, in the NFL Championship game.

Shula that year earned his first-career NFL Coach of the Year award, while his quarterback (and former teammate), Johnny Unitas, was named the league's Most Valuable Player.

The Colts would win 10, nine and 11 games the next three seasons — Shula and Unitas winning NFL Coach of the Year and MVP together once again in 1967 — before embarking on one of the greatest seasons in franchise history in 1968.

The team that year won a then-franchise record 13 regular season games, going on to defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-14, in the divisional round of the playoffs before knocking off the Browns, 34-0, to claim the franchise's third NFL Championship title. The Colts would go on to fall to the New York Jets, 16-7, in Super Bowl III.

Shula that year won his third NFL Coach of the Year award, while quarterback Earl Morrall, filling in for an injured Unitas, claimed league MVP honors.

Shula led the Colts for one more season in 1969 before moving on to the Dolphins, where he would lead the franchise to two Super Bowl titles. In 1972, the Dolphins, at 17-0, would complete the first and only undefeated season in NFL history; Shula was named NFL Coach of the Year for a fourth time.

Shula retired after the 1995 season with 347 total wins as a head coach, the most in NFL history. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Shula's legacy lives on through the annual Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, which celebrates a high school football coach that displays "the integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula."

Related Content

Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role
news

Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell on Wednesday spoke to local media members via video conference call. What did he have to say about his "taxing" rookie season, getting to 100-percent this offseason and what he sees his role being on offense in 2020?
Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN
news

Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN

The Indianapolis Colts created some very intriguing storylines with their nine-man 2020 NFL Draft class, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who is most interested in the team's three-tiered approach at quarterback.
You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial
news

You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial

For years, we've all enjoyed ESPN's popular "This Is SportsCenter" commercials. Recently, a never-before-aired SC commercial starring former Indianapolis Colts star safety Bob Sanders was unearthed, and of course we have the full analysis right here.
NFL.com: Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor Among Rookies 'In The Best Position For Success'
news

NFL.com: Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor Among Rookies 'In The Best Position For Success'

NFL.com's Dan Parr has tabbed Indianapolis Colts rookies Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor as two of the top 2020 NFL rookies setup for early success in their careers.
Frank Reich On Kemoko Turay's Elite Skillset, Offensive Line Depth, Parris Campbell's Role
news

Frank Reich On Kemoko Turay's Elite Skillset, Offensive Line Depth, Parris Campbell's Role

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to reporters via video conference call about a variety of topics. What were the top takeaways from the session about defensive end Kemoko Turay, offensive line depth, wide receiver Parris Campbell's role and more?
Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Top Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson In 'The Match: Champions For Charity'
news

Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Top Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson In 'The Match: Champions For Charity'

Legendary former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and partner Tiger Woods defeated Manning's longtime rival, Tom Brady, and his partner, Phil Mickelson, one-up, in "The Match: Champions For Charity" golf event that raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.
Getting On The Radar
news

Getting On The Radar

When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of college pro days across the country, Isaiah Rodgers had to get creative. And after running a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash in his "virtual pro day" video sent across the league, Rodgers saw his stock rise considerably, all the way to becoming a sixth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts.
REMINDER: Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Taking On Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson On Sunday
news

REMINDER: Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Taking On Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson On Sunday

Legendary former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is teaming up with Tiger Woods to take on longtime rival Tom Brady and his partner, Phil Mickelson, in "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday, with $10 million set to be donated to coronavirus relief efforts.
Doc Rivers To Colts Team: 'You Better Go For It Now'
news

Doc Rivers To Colts Team: 'You Better Go For It Now'

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who guided the Boston Celtics to the NBA championship in 2008, recently spoke to the Indianapolis Colts team via video conference about his experiences both as a player and a coach.
Anthony Walker On New Defensive Pieces, Changing Numbers, Contract Year Hopes
news

Anthony Walker On New Defensive Pieces, Changing Numbers, Contract Year Hopes

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker today spoke to the local media via video conference call. What were his thoughts on the team's new defensive pieces, why he changed uniform numbers, his hopes heading into a contract year and more?
Ryan Kelly On Entering Final Year Of Rookie Deal, Getting Comfortable With Philip Rivers
news

Ryan Kelly On Entering Final Year Of Rookie Deal, Getting Comfortable With Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly today spoke to local reporters via video conference call. What did he have to say about entering the final year of his rookie contract, how even virtually the offense is trying to work through getting comfortable with new quarterback Philip Rivers, left tackle Anthony Castonzo's return and more?
Michael Pittman Jr. Has 'Realistic Chance' To Be NFL's Top Rookie Wide Receiver In 2020
news

Michael Pittman Jr. Has 'Realistic Chance' To Be NFL's Top Rookie Wide Receiver In 2020

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been selected as the team's breakout candidate by Bleacher Report, which believes the USC product has a shot to be the best rookie wide receiver of the 2020 NFL season.

Advertising