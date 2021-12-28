Colts Sign C Joey Hunt, Activate T Greg Senat To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Sign S D.J. Swearinger To Practice Squad

Indianapolis -The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent center Joey Hunt, activated tackle Greg Senat to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed safety D.J. Swearinger to the practice squad.

Hunt, 6-2, 295 pounds, spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad earlier this season but did not seen game action. He has played in 35 career games (11 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020-21) and Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). Hunt has also seen action in five postseason contests (two starts). He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Senat, 6-6, 305 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on October 12. He has played in 10 career games in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2020-21), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2018). Senat was originally selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.