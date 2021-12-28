Colts Sign C Joey Hunt, Activate T Greg Senat To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Sign S D.J. Swearinger To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Dec 28, 2021 at 04:02 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (20)

Indianapolis -The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent center Joey Hunt, activated tackle Greg Senat to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed safety D.J. Swearinger to the practice squad.

Hunt, 6-2, 295 pounds, spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad earlier this season but did not seen game action. He has played in 35 career games (11 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020-21) and Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). Hunt has also seen action in five postseason contests (two starts). He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Senat, 6-6, 305 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on October 12. He has played in 10 career games in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2020-21), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2018). Senat was originally selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Swearinger, 5-10, 205 pounds, has played in 110 career games (73 starts) in his time with the New Orleans Saints (2019-20), Oakland Raiders (2019), Arizona Cardinals (2015-16, 2018-19), Washington (2017-18), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015) and Houston Texans (2013-14) and has totaled 416 tackles (319 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, 43 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and nine special teams stops. He has also appeared in three postseason contests. Swearinger was originally selected by the Texans in the second round (57th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Colts Elevate 6 Players To Active Roster From Practice Squad As COVID-19 Replacements, Place 3 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts made the roster moves ahead of Saturday night's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Colts Sign DT Da'Shawn Hand To Practice Squad, Release CB Darqueze Dennard From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the practice squad and released cornerback Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad.
news

Colts Activate LB Zaire Franklin From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Elevate DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place DT Antwaun Woods On Injured Reserve

The Colts made the roster moves before Saturday night's game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Activate LB Malik Jefferson To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Sign S Will Redmond To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Activate Ryan Kelly From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Kelly has started 12 games for the Colts in 2021. 
news

Colts Sign QB James Morgan To Practice Squad, Release WR Isaiah McKoy From Practice Squad

Morgan was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the New York Jets. 
news

Colts Activate S-Khari Willis From Injured Reserve List, Waive S-Josh Jones, Place C-Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Khari Willis from the Injured Reserve list and waived safety Josh Jones. The team also placed center Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Sign WR Isaiah McKoy To Practice Squad, Release WR Tarik Black From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Sign Anthony Chesley, Brian Poole To Practice Squad, Release BoPete Keyes From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerbacks Anthony Chesley and Brian Poole to the practice squad and released cornerback BoPete Keyes from the practice squad.
news

Colts Activate Jahleel Addae To 53-Man Roster, Waive Anthony Chesley

The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Jahleel Addae to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Anthony Chesley.
news

Colts Sign CB BoPete Keyes To The Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback BoPete Keyes to the practice squad.
Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Theme: Fan Appreciation

Giveaway: Colts Scarf

Buy Tickets
Advertising