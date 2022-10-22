Colts Elevate WRs Ethan Fernea, Dezmon Patmon To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receivers Ethan Fernea and Dezmon Patmon to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Tennessee.

Fernea, 5-11, 195 pounds, has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. He participated in the Colts' 2022 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Fernea appeared in 50 career games (three starts) at UCLA (2016-21) and caught eight passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He registered 10 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown. Fernea also tallied 12 tackles (nine solo).