Colts-Titans preview: Throw out Tennessee's record, especially on the road, in Week 13 AFC South clash at Nissan Stadium

And Moss' 56-yard run in Week 5 was the longest allowed by the Titans' defense since Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The Colts will again lean on Moss with running back Jonathan Taylor undergoing a procedure on his thumb that'll keep him out for at least Week 13. On the other side of the ball, the Colts will rely on their defensive tackle depth and collective rallying to tackle for the final week of Grover Stewart's six-game suspension.

"It's 11 men on the field and when we're playing a team like Tennessee," linebacker EJ Speed said, "it takes all 11."

While the Colts have gone from allowing 3.7 yards per carry with Stewart in Weeks 1-6 (10th) to 4.8 yards per carry without Stewart in Weeks 7-12 (28th), they've compensated with a ferocious pass rush (22 sacks, 4th in Weeks 7-12) and ballhawking mentality (10 takeaways, T-5th).

But in their final game without Stewart, the Colts will need to stop the run to generate the sacks and takeaways that've become pillars of their defense over the last few weeks.

"I think each week we say No. 1, stop the run – but probably this week it's No. 1, stop, stop the run," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "It's a special emphasis just because that's what really everything is based off of. If they can get the ball running and now their play-action passes become that much more effective – we have to do a good job up front. Our stats don't show that we're knocking out the run.