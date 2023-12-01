Game Preview

Presented by

Colts-Titans preview: Throw out Tennessee's record, especially on the road, in Week 13 AFC South clash at Nissan Stadium

The Titans enter Week 13 with a 4-7 record, but have been significantly better when playing at Nissan Stadium than when they're away from Nashville. 

Dec 01, 2023 at 11:13 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Game_Preview_AZ_1920x1080

At 4-7, the Tennessee Titans enter Week 13 with their worst record through 11 games in the Mike Vrabel era:

  • 2022: 7-4
  • 2021: 8-3
  • 2020: 8-3
  • 2019: 6-5
  • 2018: 5-6

But heading into Sunday's matchup at Nissan Stadium, the Colts aren't buying into the Titans' record as an indication of the challenge ahead of them in Week 13. A few players this week mentioned the Titans' home vs. road splits, which tell a better story of what the Colts can expect this weekend in Nashville:

Table inside Article
Stat Home Road
Record 4-1 0-6
Point Differential +31 -70
Yards Per Carry 4.6 3.8
Yards Per Pass 8.3 6.3
TD/INT radio 7/2 2/6
Passer Rating 105.6 65.2
Passer Rating Allowed 89.3 107.0
Yards Per Play Allowed 4.7 5.7

"Playing against Tennessee, there's no secret and no stranger to the energy and mentality that coach Vrabel brings to that team, to that field," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "I know their team is gonna be ready, I know their team is gonna be prepared.

"Playing Tennessee is no secret. You gotta stop the run, you gotta run the ball. I'm looking forward to that challenge."

The formula Franklin laid out is the one the Colts followed to a Week 5 win over the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, in which Zack Moss rumbled for a career high 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries (7.2 yards/attempt), while Derrick Henry was limited to just 43 yards on 13 rushes (3.3 yards/attempt). The 43 yards Henry gained were his fewest in a start against the Colts, while Moss' 165 rushing yards were nearly double the second-highest total a single player has had against the Titans in 2023:

Table inside Article
Player Team Rushing Yards
Zack Moss IND 165
Jaylen Warren PIT 88
Najee Harris PIT 88
Joe Mixon CIN 67
Bijan Robinson ATL 62
Lamar Jackson BAL 62

And Moss' 56-yard run in Week 5 was the longest allowed by the Titans' defense since Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The Colts will again lean on Moss with running back Jonathan Taylor undergoing a procedure on his thumb that'll keep him out for at least Week 13. On the other side of the ball, the Colts will rely on their defensive tackle depth and collective rallying to tackle for the final week of Grover Stewart's six-game suspension.

"It's 11 men on the field and when we're playing a team like Tennessee," linebacker EJ Speed said, "it takes all 11."

While the Colts have gone from allowing 3.7 yards per carry with Stewart in Weeks 1-6 (10th) to 4.8 yards per carry without Stewart in Weeks 7-12 (28th), they've compensated with a ferocious pass rush (22 sacks, 4th in Weeks 7-12) and ballhawking mentality (10 takeaways, T-5th).

But in their final game without Stewart, the Colts will need to stop the run to generate the sacks and takeaways that've become pillars of their defense over the last few weeks. 

"I think each week we say No. 1, stop the run – but probably this week it's No. 1, stop, stop the run," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "It's a special emphasis just because that's what really everything is based off of. If they can get the ball running and now their play-action passes become that much more effective – we have to do a good job up front. Our stats don't show that we're knocking out the run.

"The past couple weeks it's been a give and take on what our philosophy is going into the game, but I think a team like this where you've got great respect for their run game and their ability – I mean, they can get 200 yards on you real quick. We've got to have a special emphasis on that part."

Zooming back out, Sunday's game carries significant playoff implications for the 6-5 Colts, who currently hold the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoffs. Per the New York Times' playoff simulator, the Colts enter Week 13 with a 48 percent chance of reaching the postseason, which will change depending on the result:

  • With a win: 65 percent
  • With a loss: 36 percent

The Colts haven't won both meetings with the Titans since 2018. But as the calendar flips to December, and the Colts know now is when they need to play their best football, the time is now to knock off Tennessee and move on in the AFC playoff race. 

"They've been playing really well at home all year obviously," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "Any division game is always going to be a dog fight. Shoot, personally I haven't swept the Titans since I've been here. So, it's a great opportunity to do that and also stack another win in the win column and make this playoff push."

Related Content

news

Colts-Buccaneers preview: One big thing to watch on offense, defense as AFC playoff push continues

The Colts are 5-5 and sit ninth in the AFC standings entering Week 12. 
news

Colts-Patriots preview: Trip to Germany about reaching .500, not sightseeing in Week 10

The Colts arrived in Germany on Friday with one mission – and it wasn't to taste the best schnitzel in Frankfurt. 
news

Colts-Panthers preview: A reunion with Frank Reich, then a pivotal Week 9 game

Colts players and coaches this week talked about what Frank Reich meant to them during his time in Indianapolis. But once the reunion is over pre-game, the implications of Week 9 for both teams will come into focus. 
news

Colts-Saints preview: Moving on from Browns loss, focus is on turnovers, not late-game penalties

By Wednesday of this week, the Colts flushed any lingering feelings they had about the controversial ending to their Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns and turned their attention fully to fixing some things ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. 
news

Colts-Browns preview: Cleveland brings defense on historic pace to Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts on Sunday will face a defense that's not just playing like one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, but a defense that's playing like one of the best in the NFL in recent memory. 
news

Colts-Jaguars preview: Minshew Mania returns to Jacksonville in early-season battle for control of AFC South

Gardner Minshew will play in Jacksonville for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles – where he linked up with Shane Steichen – before the 2021 season. 
news

Colts-Titans preview: Two key stats to track in pivotal Week 5 AFC South matchup

The Colts and Titans enter Week 5's meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium with 2-2 records. 
news

Colts-Rams preview: Anthony Richardson returns, offensive line will lean on depth against Aaron Donald

Anthony Richardson cleared concussion protocol on Friday and will start for the Colts on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts-Ravens preview: Gardner Minshew tags in, will be tasked with handling Ravens' aggressive defense in Week 3 

Anthony Richardson (concussion) will not play on Sunday in Baltimore. 
news

Colts-Texans Week 2 preview: Grover Stewart, D-line look to keep rolling against C.J. Stroud in Houston

Stroud, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was sacked five times for 58 yards in his NFL debut last weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Colts-Jaguars Week 1 Preview: What to watch for from Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen, Trevor Lawrence on Sunday

The Colts will open the 2023 season against the defending AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising