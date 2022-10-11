Unofficial Depth Chart

Presented by

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 6 AFC South game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Oct 11, 2022 at 02:38 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Unofficial_Depth_Chart 1920x1080

OFFENSE

» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan

» LT: Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Danny Pinter, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Dennis Kelly, Luke Tenuta

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox

» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods

» WR: Parris Campbell

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

» QB: Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson

  • With eight catches in Week 5, Alec Pierce became the first Colts rookie wide receiver to have at least eight catches in a game since Austin Collie in 2009.
  • The Colts shuffled their offensive line in Week 5, but head coach Frank Reich said Monday the team hasn't decided on if that combination – Bernhard Raimann (LT), Quenton Nelson (LG), Ryan Kelly (C), Braden Smith (RG) and Matt Pryor (RT) will continue moving forward.
  • Quarterback Matt Ryan needs 251 yards to move ahead of Dan Marino and into seventh place all-time in career passing yards.
  • With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out prior to kickoff, and Nyheim Hines (concussion) ruled out shortly after kickoff, running back Deon Jackson set career highs with 13 carries and 62 yards; he also added four catches for 29 yards.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu

» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Shaquille Leonard

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann

» CB: Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers

» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II

» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

  • Against Denver, cornerback Stephon Gilmore became only the second player since 1994 to record an interception with fewer than three minutes remaining in a game, his team trailing by one possession and the ball in the red zone. Gilmore picked off Russell Wilson with 2:13 left, the Colts down three and the Broncos possessing the ball on the Colts' 13-yard line.
  • Gilmore also sealed the Colts' win with a pass break-up; his four passes defended (three pass break-ups, one interception) are already the most he's had in a season since 2019.
  • Linebacker Zaire Franklin notched nine tackles and enters Week 6 tied for the NFL lead with 54.
  • Again filling in for Julian Blackmon (ankle), safety Rodney Thomas II recorded his first career interception in Week 5.
  • Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had the ninth multi-sack game of his career with a pair of sacks against the Broncos.
  • Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue added 1 1/2 sacks in Week 5, bringing his season total to 2 1/2.

Community Tuesday: Hispanic Heritage Book Fair

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Indianapolis Colts hosted a book fair to provide local students with free books and to stress the importance of education and reading. This year's book fair brought in over 600 books donated to Ernie Pyle Elementary and the day concluded with punter Rigoberto Sanchez reading to and sharing heritage with students at the IPS elementary school.

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
1 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
2 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0092
3 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0107
4 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
5 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0135
6 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
7 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
8 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
9 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
10 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0213
11 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0259
12 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0288
13 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0304
14 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0330
15 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0332
16 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0351
17 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
18 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0380
19 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0405
20 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
21 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0442
22 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0454
23 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0467
24 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0471
25 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0485
26 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0500
27 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0508
28 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
29 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0546
30 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0585
31 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0618
32 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
33 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0668
34 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0718
35 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0724
36 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
37 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
38 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
39 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0965
40 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_0979
41 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_1049
42 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_1077
43 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_1114
44 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #42 CB Marcel Dabo, #62 C Wesley French
45 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #42 CB Marcel Dabo, #62 C Wesley French

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #42 CB Marcel Dabo
46 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #42 CB Marcel Dabo

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #42 CB Marcel Dabo, #62 C Wesley French
47 / 57

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #42 CB Marcel Dabo, #62 C Wesley French

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_1236
48 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
42 CB Marcel Dabo
49 / 57

42 CB Marcel Dabo

© Indianapolis Colts
Kelsey Rowles Community Relations Manager
50 / 57

Kelsey Rowles Community Relations Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_1317
51 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
42 CB Marcel Dabo
52 / 57

42 CB Marcel Dabo

© Indianapolis Colts
42 CB Marcel Dabo
53 / 57

42 CB Marcel Dabo

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French
54 / 57

62 C Wesley French

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French, #42 CB Marcel Dabo, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
55 / 57

62 C Wesley French, #42 CB Marcel Dabo, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #38 CB Tony Brown, #49 LB Forrest Rhyne, #42 CB Marcel Dabo
56 / 57

62 C Wesley French, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #38 CB Tony Brown, #49 LB Forrest Rhyne, #42 CB Marcel Dabo

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0920_CT_HH_BookFair_1565
57 / 57
© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPECIALISTS

» P: Matt Haack

» PK: Chase McLaughlin

» H: Matt Haack

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines

  • Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on all four of his field goal attempts, including kicks of 48, 51 and 52 yards, to pace the Colts in their 12-9 win over the Broncos.
  • With Hines (concussion) out, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had two punt returns for 13 yards and cornerback Dallis Flowers had one punt return for nine yards.
  • Flowers also forced a fumble on a kickoff return in his first career game.
  • Special teams snap leaders: E.J. Speed (26), Grant Stuard (23), Tony Brown (23), JoJo Domann (21), Ben Banogu (18).

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 5 Thursday Night game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 4 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 4 AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 2 Game At Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 1 Game At Houston Texans

The Colts released their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's opener against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Preseason Week 3 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their preseason Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Preseason Week 2 Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts released their preseason Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Preseason Week 1 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their preseason Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 18 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their final regular season home game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead their Christmas night date with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Check it out below:

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising