Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan
» LT: Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Danny Pinter, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Dennis Kelly, Luke Tenuta
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson
- With eight catches in Week 5, Alec Pierce became the first Colts rookie wide receiver to have at least eight catches in a game since Austin Collie in 2009.
- The Colts shuffled their offensive line in Week 5, but head coach Frank Reich said Monday the team hasn't decided on if that combination – Bernhard Raimann (LT), Quenton Nelson (LG), Ryan Kelly (C), Braden Smith (RG) and Matt Pryor (RT) will continue moving forward.
- Quarterback Matt Ryan needs 251 yards to move ahead of Dan Marino and into seventh place all-time in career passing yards.
- With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out prior to kickoff, and Nyheim Hines (concussion) ruled out shortly after kickoff, running back Deon Jackson set career highs with 13 carries and 62 yards; he also added four catches for 29 yards.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Shaquille Leonard
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
» CB: Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
- Against Denver, cornerback Stephon Gilmore became only the second player since 1994 to record an interception with fewer than three minutes remaining in a game, his team trailing by one possession and the ball in the red zone. Gilmore picked off Russell Wilson with 2:13 left, the Colts down three and the Broncos possessing the ball on the Colts' 13-yard line.
- Gilmore also sealed the Colts' win with a pass break-up; his four passes defended (three pass break-ups, one interception) are already the most he's had in a season since 2019.
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin notched nine tackles and enters Week 6 tied for the NFL lead with 54.
- Again filling in for Julian Blackmon (ankle), safety Rodney Thomas II recorded his first career interception in Week 5.
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had the ninth multi-sack game of his career with a pair of sacks against the Broncos.
- Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue added 1 1/2 sacks in Week 5, bringing his season total to 2 1/2.
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Indianapolis Colts hosted a book fair to provide local students with free books and to stress the importance of education and reading. This year's book fair brought in over 600 books donated to Ernie Pyle Elementary and the day concluded with punter Rigoberto Sanchez reading to and sharing heritage with students at the IPS elementary school.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK: Chase McLaughlin
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines
- Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on all four of his field goal attempts, including kicks of 48, 51 and 52 yards, to pace the Colts in their 12-9 win over the Broncos.
- With Hines (concussion) out, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had two punt returns for 13 yards and cornerback Dallis Flowers had one punt return for nine yards.
- Flowers also forced a fumble on a kickoff return in his first career game.
- Special teams snap leaders: E.J. Speed (26), Grant Stuard (23), Tony Brown (23), JoJo Domann (21), Ben Banogu (18).