Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon
» LT: Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Danny Pinter, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Dennis Kelly, Luke Tenuta
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson
- Wide receiver Ashton Dulin set career highs with five catches and 79 yards in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also played the highest share of offensive snaps (64 percent) in his four-year career.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor's nine rushing attempts were his fewest in a game since Week 10 of the 2020 season; his 54 rushing yards were his lowest since Week 5 of the 2021 season. Interestingly – and it's easy to forget this – Taylor had fewer than 60 rushing yards in three of his first five games last year; he finished with a league-leading and franchise record 1,811 rushing yards.
- Rookie Bernhard Raimann played 15 snaps while rotating with starter Matt Pryor at left tackle.
- With Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, the Colts' wide receiver snap leaders: Parris Campbell (43), Mike Strachan (35), Dulin (32), Dezmon Patmon (24). The Colts elevated Keke Coutee to the active roster from the practice squad, but he did not see a snap on offense.
- Quarterback Nick Foles took his first snaps of the season – a pair of handoffs to running back Deon Jackson with time expiring in the fourth quarter.
*
View the top photos from the Colts versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 18.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Shaquille Leonard
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
» CB: Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod Jr.
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers
- The Colts' run defense has been one of the NFL's best units this year – they're second in yards allowed per rush (2.7) and are tied for first in tackles for a loss/no gain (17). And, notably, the Colts lead the NFL in average depth of tackle on run plays (2.1 yards beyond the line of scrimmage), indicating the defensive line is consistently winning on handoffs.
- Still, the Colts didn't generate a sack or takeaway on Sunday. It was the 40th time the Colts haven't had either in a game; they're now 4-36 all-time when they have neither a sack nor a takeaway.
- Three players played all 71 defensive snaps: Linebacker Zaire Franklin, cornerback Kenny Moore II and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
- Linebacker Bobby Okereke led the Colts with 11 tackles; Franklin had 10. Linebacker E.J. Speed had two tackles for a loss as well.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK:
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines
- The Colts released kicker Lucas Havrisik from the practice squad on Tuesday, leaving Chase McLaughlin as the lone kicker on the team's practice squad. McLaughlin was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game in Jacksonville and handled one kickoff. Because McLaughlin is still on the practice squad, he's not listed on the depth chart here.
- Three of Matt Haack's five punts were downed inside the 20-yard line; he averaged 45.4 yards per punt with a long of 53 yards.
- Special teams snap leaders: Speed (20), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (17), linebackers JoJo Domann and Grant Stuard (16) and cornerback Tony Brown (16).