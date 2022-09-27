Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 4 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon
» LT: Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Danny Pinter, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Dennis Kelly, Luke Tenuta
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson
- Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 27 of 37 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 105.9. It was the 94th time Ryan earned a triple-digit passer rating; he also completed his 43rd game-winning drive, tied for the sixth-most in NFL history.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. played all but four of the Colts' offensive snaps and caught eight passes for 72 yards. Over two games, Pittman is averaging 8.5 catches per game and 96.5 yards per game.
- Jelani Woods became the first Colts rookie tight end to have two touchdown receptions in a single game since Hall of Famer John Mackey in 1963.
- Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce had three catches for 61 yards on five targets over 32 snaps (45 percent of the Colts' offensive plays).
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Shaquille Leonard
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
» CB: Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod Jr.
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
- The Colts' defense held Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the 10th-lowest passer rating (78.5) of his career.
- Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue notched his first sack in a Colts uniform and had four total pressures; defensive end Kwity Paye and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner tied for the team lead with five total pressures each.
- Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. played 24 snaps and earned the Colts' highest individual PFF coverage grade (76.7) in Week 3.
- Cornerback Stephon Gilmore recorded a key tackle short of the sticks on tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter, then tipped the game-clinching interception to safety Rodney McLeod Jr. with just seconds left.
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin set a career high with 12 tackles; he added a TFL, QB hit and pass break-up as well.
- After safety Julian Blackmon sustained an ankle injury in the second quarter, rookie Rodney Thomas II stepped in and played 52 snaps.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK:
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines
- The Colts elevated kicker Chase McLaughlin to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 3; because McLaughlin officially remains on the practice squad, he's not listed on the depth chart.
- McLaughlin connected on field goals from 43 and 51 yards and both his PATs.
- Sound, disciplined play by the Colts' field goal block unit – especially from linebacker Bobby Okereke – allowed the Colts to quickly snuff out a Chiefs fake field goal, forcing an incompletion. It was the first time the Colts had to defend a fake field goal attempt since Week 10 of the 2018 season; the Chiefs' attempt was the first fake field goal of the 2022 season.
- Special teams snap leaders: Linebacker E.J. Speed (17), cornerback Tony Brown (16), linebacker Grant Stuard (15), defensive end Ben Banogu (13), linebacker JoJo Domann (13), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (13).