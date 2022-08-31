Colts Sign T Dennis Kelly, Place S Trevor Denbow On Injured Reserve, Sign CB Tony Brown To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday. 

Aug 31, 2022 at 05:51 PM
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tackle Dennis Kelly and placed safety Trevor Denbow on the Injured Reserve list. The team also signed cornerback Tony Brown to the practice squad.

Kelly, 6-8, 321 pounds, re-joins the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on May 10, 2022. He has played in 114 career games (51 starts) in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2021), Tennessee Titans (2016-20) and Philadelphia Eagles (2012-15). Kelly has also appeared in seven postseason contests (two starts). He was originally selected by the Eagles in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Denbow, 5-10, 208 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 47 games (42 starts) at SMU (2018-21) and compiled 181 tackles (120 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick. Denbow also totaled 45 punts for 1,745 yards (38.8 avg.). He was an American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team choice in 2019. Prior to SMU, Denbow spent one season (2017) at Navarro College and registered 36 tackles, 2.0 sacks and four interceptions in 10 games.

Brown, 6-0, 199 pounds, re-joins the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on March 8, 2022. He has played in 33 career games (four starts) in his time with the Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Cincinnati Bengals (2020-21), Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018) and has totaled 50 tackles (39 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and eight special teams stops.

