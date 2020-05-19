DeMichael Harris, Donald Rutledge Listed As Colts UDFAs To Keep An Eye On

Like Harris, Rutledge is also a transfer. He began his collegiate career as a redshirt at The Citadel in 2015 before moving on to Division II Savannah State from 2016-18. As a graduate transfer, Rutledge finished off his career in the FBS' Sun Belt Conference at Georgia Southern in 2019.

In his time at Savannah State and Georgia Southern, Rutledge started 19-of-43 games, totaling 214 tackles (two for loss), two forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered, five interceptions, 24 pass breakups and one defensive touchdown.

He has quality size for the safety position, standing at 6-1 and 215 pounds. His frame is big and stout enough to stack up in the box as a strong safety — a spot with some availability after the Colts did not elect to re-sign veteran Clayton Geathers — but he's also got some range, playmaking ability and ball skills to play some free safety.

Starting free safety Malik Hooker has three seasons under his belt but has missed 14 games, and strong safety Khari Willis is only going into his second season. George Odum and Rolan Milligan provide some experienced depth behind the two, while 2020 third-round pick Julian Blackmon may not be ready to contribute right away as he finishes rehab for offseason ACL surgery.