Colts' Tyquan Lewis refuses to give up after back-to-back season-ending injuries

But almost a year to the day of his first patella injury, Lewis would suffer another one in his other leg Week 8 against the Washington Commanders.

Instead of just laughing this injury off like he did last time, he wrestled with several emotions as he left the field.

"I was in disbelief at first because I was like, 'There's no way.'," Lewis said. "I thought I just tweaked it. And then when that happened, I was nearly heartbroken.

"But, I was like, 'If I can do it once, I can do it again.' It's just a process, you know? I knew I couldn't dwell on this. I knew it was going to be tough times ahead because you go through it another time and it's like, 'What are you gonna do?' So, in my mind, I was like, 'Somebody is out there praying for me and I'm praying [too].'"

That will to overcome adversity was engrained in Lewis as a kid, after he attended a football camp hosted by former Colts linebacker and current vice president of team engagement, David Thornton.

The camp was not only his first time playing football but taught him a word that would stick with him for the rest of his life.

"They had acronyms and perseverance was my word," Lewis said. "Growing up, I went through a lot, you know, ups and downs but life happens. The main thing was like, no matter what happens, no matter what comes my way, I always just persevere because I feel like that's just who I am. Rain, snow, sleet, somebody's got a job to do and why not me? Why not now? Might as well step up."

With another season prematurely ended, Lewis went back giving it his all in rehab to make sure he was good to go for the 2023 season.

"I was frustrated at first," Lewis said. "But, I just go into the mindset that if anything happens, I just say, 'F it.' Because in life things happen and it's all about how you respond to it. So like, when adversity hits, I don't get down and out, I'm always optimistic, I'm always pushing through. You know, things happen, so what are you gonna do? Pout?"

Though Lewis admitted the thought of another potential injury is always in the back of his mind, he is determined to not let those thoughts stop him from pursuing his lifelong passion.

Lewis made the 53-man roster and again will be called upon to use his versatility on the defensive line.