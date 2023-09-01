Colts' Tyquan Lewis refuses to give up after back-to-back season-ending injuries

Despite his last two seasons being cut short because of injuries, Lewis is determined to persevere through it all.

Sep 01, 2023 at 10:44 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

LewisTLaw

zIt's Halloween 2021 and defensive end Tyquan Lewis is putting on a show against the rival Tennessee Titans.

After getting his first sack of the season, the Colts sent a blitz with Lewis dropping into coverage. Under heavy pressure, Ryan Tannehill threw the ball right to Lewis for the defensive lineman's first career interception.

What was supposed to be a career highlight cruelly turned sour when Lewis sustained a patella injury on the return and fumbled the ball.

Lewis was later put on injured reserve, ending what had the makings of a promising season.

"Going into that whole entire year, I had big aspirations. I had big goals," Lewis said. "But it was more so like, I really just wanted to uplift my game and take it to another platform because I knew where I was headed and my mindset was on a whole 'nother level when it happened."

Though the bitter turn of events would understandably be upsetting for any player, while on the cart headed back to the locker room, Lewis just looked up at the sky and began to laugh.

"Me laughing was just my appreciation for life I guess," Lewis said. "Like I said, things happen. I had a quick smile with EB [Erin Barill, Colts director of sports medicine] and was like, 'Man, let's just do it. Let's go to rehab. Let's do it.'

"I can't really explain it, but my feelings, my mentality, nothing ever shifted towards disbelief or doubt. I just always want to keep persevering. I wanted to keep going. I wanted to be who I was. It's a privilege to just be myself. That's all I know how to do."

Lewis committed to his rehab and signed a one-year with the Colts.

He was able to be back on the field Week 1 of the 2022 season and quickly earned the trust of new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and his coaching staff. Lewis established himself as a versatile player who the Colts believed could step into any role on the defensive line.

LewisOnCart

But almost a year to the day of his first patella injury, Lewis would suffer another one in his other leg Week 8 against the Washington Commanders.

Instead of just laughing this injury off like he did last time, he wrestled with several emotions as he left the field.

"I was in disbelief at first because I was like, 'There's no way.'," Lewis said. "I thought I just tweaked it. And then when that happened, I was nearly heartbroken.

"But, I was like, 'If I can do it once, I can do it again.' It's just a process, you know? I knew I couldn't dwell on this. I knew it was going to be tough times ahead because you go through it another time and it's like, 'What are you gonna do?' So, in my mind, I was like, 'Somebody is out there praying for me and I'm praying [too].'"

That will to overcome adversity was engrained in Lewis as a kid, after he attended a football camp hosted by former Colts linebacker and current vice president of team engagement, David Thornton.

The camp was not only his first time playing football but taught him a word that would stick with him for the rest of his life.

"They had acronyms and perseverance was my word," Lewis said. "Growing up, I went through a lot, you know, ups and downs but life happens. The main thing was like, no matter what happens, no matter what comes my way, I always just persevere because I feel like that's just who I am. Rain, snow, sleet, somebody's got a job to do and why not me? Why not now? Might as well step up."

With another season prematurely ended, Lewis went back giving it his all in rehab to make sure he was good to go for the 2023 season.

"I was frustrated at first," Lewis said. "But, I just go into the mindset that if anything happens, I just say, 'F it.' Because in life things happen and it's all about how you respond to it. So like, when adversity hits, I don't get down and out, I'm always optimistic, I'm always pushing through. You know, things happen, so what are you gonna do? Pout?"

Though Lewis admitted the thought of another potential injury is always in the back of his mind, he is determined to not let those thoughts stop him from pursuing his lifelong passion.

Lewis made the 53-man roster and again will be called upon to use his versatility on the defensive line.

"From getting drafted to now, it's always been like – I guess it's a dream, but it's always been a part of me since the time I was a little kid," Lewis said. "I always had this vision. I always mapped life out and I always knew I had a goal to work towards. I was always finding something to push forward for. The journey is - I mean, it's a grind. And if you don't love the grind, what are you doing it for?"

Related Content

news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson, Shaquille Leonard and more in 2023 training camp, preseason

The Colts will re-convene at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday for the first game week of the 2023 season. Before they do, though, he's what we learned over the last few weeks about the coaches and players who'll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10. 
news

Oak Park-River Forest High School to honor Colts' Dallis Flowers with jersey retirement

Flowers' No. 21 football jersey is only the second to be retired by the suburban Chicagoland school. 
news

Colts announce 7 team captains for 2023 season

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Thursday. 
news

2023 Countdown To Kickoff: Giveaways, sweepstakes, events and more!

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events and opportunities to launch the 2023 Countdown to Kickoff as the team prepares to open its 40th season of Colts football in Indianapolis. More info about #ColtsKickoff is available at Colts.com/kickoff.
news

General manager Chris Ballard explains where things stand with Colts, Jonathan Taylor in preseason press conference

The Colts placed Taylor on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday, meaning the running back will not be eligible to play until Week 5 of the 2023 season. 
news

General manager Chris Ballard expresses optimism about 'young' cornerback group

In Ballard's press conference on Wednesday evening, he made a point to spotlight the Colts' cornerbacks and their 'really good upside'.
news

Colts re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie; place TE Jelani Woods on IR

The Colts made roster moves on Wednesday.
news

Just Announced: 2023 Colts gameday giveaways, halftime shows & promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a special lineup of gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment, and promotions for the Colts 2023 regular season home schedule. 
news

Colts announce initial 53-man roster: Position-by-position breakdown

The Colts unveiled their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, and while it could change between now and Sept. 10's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, here's a breakdown of who's on it – from quarterbacks to special teamers. 
news

Colts announce initial 53-man roster

The Colts made several roster moves on Tuesday ahead of the NFL's deadline for rosters to be trimmed to 53 players. 
news

Cornerback Dallis Flowers brimming with confidence ahead of the 2023 season

After a roller coaster of a rookie season, Flowers is determined to make the most of his new, expanded role.
Advertising