How Kwity Paye is working to make his third season in the NFL his best yet

With injuries causing him to miss five games last season, Paye opened to the Official Colts Podcast about how he is taking better care of his body ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Aug 22, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Since the Colts selected defensive end Kwity Paye with the 21st overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, he has consistently shown flashes of greatness.

Through the first two years of his career, he has accumulated 77 tackles,10 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Last season, Paye ranked third on the team in sacks (six), despite missing five games due to injuries.

While those numbers show that Paye can produce on this level, he admitted to Matt Taylor on the Official Colts Podcast that he felt like his injuries have prevented him from truly breaking out.

"I've missed so many games in my first and second years. I missed a week of camp my first year, I missed a week of camp my second year," Paye said. "This year, my big thing is so - I'm starving. I really just want to get back on the field and prove myself to this team. I want to prove our general manager [Chris Ballard] right for picking me in the first round."

Looking to stay on the field this season, Paye has become fully committed to taking care of his body, even if that means sacrificing some of his free time throughout the day.

"Last year, something I had to really grow up on was it's not just getting ready while we're going into games," Paye said. "It's getting ready every single day. Every single night I have my routine and every single morning you have to have a routine. [Have to have a] pre-practice routine, treatment – just everything I can do to take care of my body, I do it."

The results have been evident as the former Michigan Wolverine had a strong training camp and has even added a spin move to his arsenal.

Just as important as his physical development has been, his increased understanding of the mental aspects of the game has started to pay dividends too.

"I think last year, I was more confident," Paye said. "This year, I feel like I can recognize stuff. I can see a formation and know what plays can come out of this formation. Just knowing stuff like that."

