Colts Sign Defensive End Damontre Moore

The 28-year-old Moore has 11 sacks in 66 career games. 

Jul 28, 2021 at 07:23 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080-moore (1)

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent defensive end Damontre Moore.

Moore, 6-4, 260 pounds, has played in 66 career games and has totaled 75 tackles (49 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 22 special teams stops in his time with the Seattle Seahawks (2016, 2020), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Oakland Raiders (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2017), Miami Dolphins (2015) and New York Giants (2013-15). He has also seen action in one postseason contest. Moore was originally selected by the Giants in the third round (81st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Moore appeared in 10 games with the Seahawks and compiled seven tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and two special teams stops. He also played in one postseason contest.

