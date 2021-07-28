Colts Sign Defensive End Damontre Moore

Moore, 6-4, 260 pounds, has played in 66 career games and has totaled 75 tackles (49 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 22 special teams stops in his time with the Seattle Seahawks (2016, 2020), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Oakland Raiders (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2017), Miami Dolphins (2015) and New York Giants (2013-15). He has also seen action in one postseason contest. Moore was originally selected by the Giants in the third round (81st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.