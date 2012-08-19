DEFENSE PUTS TOGETHER IMPRESSIVE FIRST HALF

The Colts’ first-team defense gave up just seven first-half points, along with creating an interception by safety Antoine Bethea and a forced fumble by Jerraud Powers. It was a good showing Sunday night in Pittsburgh, though the team fell in the final seconds, 26-24.

Aug 19, 2012 at 05:31 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

pit-04.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS – It was another week and a different challenge offensively but the Colts' defense once again put together an impressive performance.

The first-team defense saw its starters play together for almost the entire first half, allowing just seven points and forcing a turnover.

Safety Antoine Bethea picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the game's opening drive.

The interception came on a third-and-four from the Steelers 47-yard line and was a bit of a reprieve for the defense after not being able to recover cornerback Jerraud Powers' forced fumble earlier in the drive.

Powers forced a fumble of Steelers running back Chris Rainey on the third play from scrimmage, but the defense was not able to come up with the loose ball.

The first-team defense has now played eight drives together in the preseason and has allowed just seven points.

"We are still trying to get some things right, still got some things to iron out but for the most part, guys are getting it and working hard.  Week in and week out guys are improving," Bethea said.

Outside linebackers Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis exited after the second defensive drive, but the starters remained for the rest of the half.

Mathis (shoulder) and defensive end Cory Redding (knee) each left the games with injuries but Pagano said following the game that he did not believe either of them was serious.

Even without Freeney and Mathis, the defense allowed just one first down the remainder of the half, while forcing a trio three-and-outs on the half's final four drives.

In the second half, outside linebacker Jerry Hughes continued his impressive preseason with another sack and co-led the team (outside linebacker Jerry Brown had seven as well) with seven tackles.

Defensive tackle Drake Nevis and outside linebacker Mario Addison each contributed sacks for Indianapolis.

"For the most part I think we did a good job collectively, and we got some things to build on," Bethea said.

The entire Colts defense has allowed just one touchdown through eight quarters of the preseason.

Down 14-0 against the Steelers and needing to keep the deficit as small as possible, the defense rose to the occasion in giving the Colts an opportunity to win the game.

"(The defense) did a great job because we put them in some tough spots," Pagano said.  "To come out in the second half and force three field goals and get a hand on the last one and give us a chance to win the game, I'm just really proud of all of them."

Indianapolis defeated St. Louis in the opener last Sunday, 38-3.  The Colts now have a shorter week in meeting Washington next Saturday on the road.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 12 game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Statements from Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen on Colts waiving LB Shaquille Leonard

Leonard was waived on Tuesday. 
news

Firmly in AFC Playoff race, Colts return from bye week focused on present, not postseason picture

The Colts are 5-5 and sit ninth in the AFC standings after their Week 11 bye. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 11

After 11 weeks, the Colts are third in the AFC South standings with a 5-5 record. 
news

Chris Ballard offers insight into Anthony Richardson's progress, Shane Steichen's impact, Josh Downs' upside and more on Official Colts Podcast

You can watch the full interview below and on the Colts' YouTube page, or download the episode of the Official Colts Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

From Marvin Harrison Jr. to Caleb Downs, Colts' family ties in college football run deep

As the team enjoys its bye week, here is a look at the current and former Colts who have relatives making a name for themselves in the college football ranks.
news

Colts nominate COO Pete Ward for 2023 NFL Salute to Service Award

Fans can vote for Ward to be named a finalist for the award by clicking the link below. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 10

After 10 weeks, the Colts are third in the AFC South standings with a 5-5 record. 
news

Frankfurt shines as NFL's international stage expands in Germany

Sunday's Colts-Patriots game at Frankfurt Stadium capped a remarkable few weeks in Germany for the NFL.
news

Why Josh Downs' Colts teammates were impressed by more than his spectacular catch in Week 10 win over Patriots

Downs was dealing with a knee injury and did not practice leading up to Sunday's game in Frankfurt – but still took the field and made one of the biggest offensive plays of the evening in Germany. 
news

Colts finding new ways to win as playoff push comes into focus

The Colts are 5-5 and will return to Indianapolis for their bye week with a legitimate shot at making a playoff run in the coming weeks. 
news

Colts game at Frankfurt Stadium a 'full circle' moment for ex-soccer player Matt Gay

Growing up, Gay envisioned himself playing professionally on some of Europe's biggest stages – just not in the sport he's currently playing. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising