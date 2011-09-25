DEFENSE COMES UP WITH BIG PLAYS

The defense had two forced fumbles, one returned for a touchdown by Jamaal Anderson, and an interception during an electrifying second quarter that sent the Colts into the halftime locker room with the lead and stunned Pittsburgh.*

Sep 25, 2011 at 06:02 PM

INDIANAPOLIS – An electrifying series of big plays by the defense wiped out a double-digit deficit and put the Indianapolis Colts in position to shock the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in Lucas Oil Stadium.

With the defense setting up two scores and providing another, the Colts turned a 10-0 deficit into a 13-10 halftime lead, but Pittsburgh protected the ball in the second half and made enough plays to pull out a 23-20 victory.

The defense entered the game tied for eighth in the NFL with four takeaways (two interceptions, two fumble recoveries) and nearly doubled that total against the Steelers.

"That's the way this defense is built," said rookie safety Joe Lefeged, whose interception of a Ben Roethlisberger pass late in the second quarter set up the Colts' go-ahead score. "We talk about it all throughout the week, we work on it during practice. We get it during practice and we get it during the football game. That's basically what it is: if you get turnovers, you get a better chance of winning."

After controlling the first quarter, Pittsburgh was driving again early in the second but on third-and-11 from the Indianapolis 47-yard line, Robert Mathis sacked Roethlisberger, forcing and recovering a fumble that set up the Colts at midfield.

The offense then drove to the three-yard line before settling for a 21-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri.

Roethlisberger had the Steelers on the move again on their next possession, pushing into Colts territory for the fifth consecutive drive but the defense produced a huge play with a collective effort.

On second-and-10 from the Indianapolis 42, Dwight Freeney sacked Roethlisberger and forced another fumble. Jamaal Anderson corralled the bouncing ball, nimbly sidestepped one would-be tackler and then rumbled 47 yards for the tying touchdown -- the first of his career.

"First of all, it was a great play by Dwight Freeney to come up with the sack," said Anderson. "I actually thought it was a draw -- it was a great fake by Roethlisberger. Once I saw the ball, it was kind of a routine we do at practice every day, working on 'scoop-and-score' as a D-line.

"As I initially picked it up I kind of fumbled it but I maintained it and made one good move -- I was a receiver in high school so it was bringing back some memories. After that it was great blocking by my teammates. I definitely felt all the blocks and that kind of propelled me into the end zone."

Kavell Conner had one key block to allow Anderson to score but several defenders provided a strong protective escort screen to the end zone as the Colts tied it up 10-10 with 1:46 left in the half and stirred the sellout crowd to a fever pitch.

The defense wasn't done.

On Pittsburgh's next offensive snap, Roethlisberger overthrew wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders deep and Lefeged made a diving interception, bouncing to his feet and scrambling to the Pittsburgh 24-yard line. A personal foul on the Steelers' Antonio Brown gave the offense first down at the 12, but again the Colts had to settle for a field goal, this time a 25-yarder by Vinatieri that sent the home team into the locker room with a 13-10 lead.

"Basically I was just reading the quarterback," said Lefeged of his first career pick. "It was an overthrown ball, I ready my keys and made a play on the ball.

"Whenever you get a turnover, it's a momentum-changer. You put the offense in good field position. I guess we just have to do a little bit better as a football team to get the win."

The defense has made strides each week but the ultimate reward has been out of reach as the Colts have lost their first three games.

"Extraordinary effort. Just an unbelievable effort," said Head Coach Jim Caldwell of the defense. "Dwight and Robert did exactly what they do best and that's get after people and get after the passer. The three sacks were big, the turnovers were big. Jamaal running that fumble recovery in for a touchdown was important. That interception was good.

"That's the thing we've been trying to preach is get those turnovers and I think our guys really bought into that. They've done a good job of it. Now we've just got to put it all together, the entire package."

As they continue to take steps in the right direction, the defenders can only try to hurry their pace.

"How many more steps are you going to take?" said Anderson. "This is the fourth game coming up, so we've got to make hopefully a huge stride to get a win."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kylen Granson taking on veteran role in Year 3 with Colts

Granson led Colts tight ends in receptions in 2022.

news

Why Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez 'wouldn't change a thing' about difficult last 10 months

Sanchez sustained a torn Achilles' while running during a Colts training camp practice last August, an injury that ended his 2022 season before it could begin.

news

'By far the luckiest thing that's ever happened to me:' Lifelong Colts fan Ben Grinsteiner wins Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest

Grinsteiner, who lives in North Dakota, won 2023 Colts season tickets after predicting nine of the Colts' 18 weeks correctly in Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest.

news

How Reggie Wayne sees Josh Downs complementing Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Colts wide receivers

The Colts selected Downs with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Why Colts see Gardner Minshew as 'extremely valuable' no matter his role in 2023

Minshew brings experience as both a starter and backup to the Colts in 2023.

news

Colts' assistant LB coach Cato June selected to participate in NFL's Coach Accelerator program

June will have an opportunity to network with NFL owners and executives while learning about organizational leadership and the business of football during the three-day program, which will be held in Minneapolis next week.

news

Bjoern Werner explains how NFL is 'becoming mainstream' in Germany ahead of Colts-Patriots game in Frankfurt

Werner, a 2013 first-round pick of the Colts, is a Berlin native who is now an American football analyst in Germany. He joined the Official Colts Podcast this week to give his view of the Colts coming to Frankfurt to play the New England Patriots this coming November.

news

Colts hire Isabel Diaz as inaugural Harriet P. Irsay Fellow for 2023 season

Through the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship, Diaz will work in coaching, primarily with the Colts' special teams.

news

Colts 2023 single-game tickets on sale NOW!

Limited-edition Schedule Posters available at participating locations

news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

Colts see Bernhard Raimann 'moving in the right direction' entering Year 2 at left tackle

Raimann added 15 pounds this offseason and is working on honing his technique after learning plenty of lessons during his rookie season.

news

Colts add Charlie Gelman, Payton McCollum to coaching staff

The Colts announced the additions on Wednesday.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising