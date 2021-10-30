Colts Activate DE Dayo Odeyingbo From Non-Football Injury List, Activate LB Jordan Glasgow From Injured Reserve, Waive RB Jordan Wilkins, DT Khalil Davis

The Colts also elevated running back Deon Jackson and safety Josh Jones from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans. 

Oct 30, 2021 at 12:28 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today activated linebacker Jordan Glasgow from the Injured Reserve list, activated defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo from the Non-Football Injury list, waived defensive tackle Khalil Davis and waived running back Jordan Wilkins. The team also elevated running back Deon Jackson and safety Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.

Glasgow, 6-0, 225 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on September 24. He has played in 15 career games with Indianapolis (2020-21) and has compiled 11 special teams tackles. Glasgow saw action in two games earlier this season and tallied two special teams tackles. As a rookie in 2020, he appeared in 13 games and tied for second on the team with nine special teams tackles. Glasgow also saw action in one postseason contest. He was selected by the team in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Odeyingbo, 6-6, 286 pounds, was placed on the team's Non-Football Injury list on August 31. He was selected by the Colts in the second round (54th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Odeyingbo played in 44 games (29 starts) at Vanderbilt (2017-20) and recorded 125 tackles (62 solo), 31.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His 31.0 tackles for loss rank fifth in Vanderbilt history. In 2020, Odeyingbo garnered Second Team All-SEC honors after he started all eight games he appeared in and accumulated 32 tackles (15 solo), a team-high 8.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Davis, 6-1, 308 pounds, was claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Tampa Bay) on October 4. He saw action in one game with Indianapolis. In 2020, Davis appeared in two games with the Buccaneers and compiled two tackles (one solo). He also played in two postseason contests as a member of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV championship team. Davis was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round (194th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wilkins, 6-1, 212 pounds, played in 49 career games (four starts) in four seasons (2018-21) with Indianapolis and totaled 195 carries for 951 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 233 yards. Wilkins saw action in two postseason contests and compiled two carries for nine yards. He was originally selected by the Colts in the fifth round (169th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. 

Jackson, 5-11, 216 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 1. He participated in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2021. Collegiately, Jackson played in 48 games (31 starts) at Duke (2017-20) and totaled 526 carries for 2,267 yards and 18 touchdowns, 61 receptions for 534 yards and four touchdowns, 28 kickoff returns for 611 yards and one passing touchdown. In 2020, he started all 11 games and finished with 161 carries for 682 yards and five touchdowns, 10 receptions for 85 yards and one passing touchdown.

Jones, 6-2, 220 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on October 20. He was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 7 vs. San Francisco. Jones has played in 49 career games (25 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Green Bay Packers (2017-18) and has compiled 202 tackles (152 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, two interceptions and nine special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Packers in the second round (61st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

