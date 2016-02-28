Day Five NFL Combine Updates: Front Seven Guys Hit The Field

INDIANAPOLIS – Arguably the deepest positions groups of the 2016 draft took to the field on Sunday.
Defensive linemen and linebackers worked out on Sunday with the Combine reaching the final days.
Here are updates from Day Five at the 2016 NFL Combine:
The Warren Central product isn't going to "wow" anyone with his measurables in a Combine setting. Sheldon Day's film does enough talking. A disruptive interior lineman against the run and the pass, Day has been slotted in the second round of Mock Drafts.
The Clemson defensive end was incredibly productive this past season. There's some questions though on where his best fit is at the next level. Can he be a 3-4, standup, outside linebacker---thus making him more appealing to the Colts at pick No. 18?
NFL Draft fans should bookmark this article. What a great resource to get some scouts' insight on the top prospects. Some very specific details in there about draftees and why they fall where they do on teams' draft boards.
This is a storyline that has really grown in recent years. We've heard about how quarterbacks aren't as pro ready because of spread offenses, well the same could be said for offensive linemen to a degree. An offensive linemen blocking in a spread look is vastly different from the schemes he will be asked to play/block in at the next level.