Day Five NFL Combine Updates: Front Seven Guys Hit The Field

Intro: Sunday at the combine was the first day defenders took part in on the field drills. What was the major news of Sunday at the Combine?

Feb 28, 2016 at 04:46 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

LawsonClemson.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Arguably the deepest positions groups of the 2016 draft took to the field on Sunday.

Defensive linemen and linebackers worked out on Sunday with the Combine reaching the final days.

Here are updates from Day Five at the 2016 NFL Combine:

The Warren Central product isn't going to "wow" anyone with his measurables in a Combine setting. Sheldon Day's film does enough talking. A disruptive interior lineman against the run and the pass, Day has been slotted in the second round of Mock Drafts.

The Clemson defensive end was incredibly productive this past season. There's some questions though on where his best fit is at the next level. Can he be a 3-4, standup, outside linebacker---thus making him more appealing to the Colts at pick No. 18?

NFL Draft fans should bookmark this article. What a great resource to get some scouts' insight on the top prospects. Some very specific details in there about draftees and why they fall where they do on teams' draft boards.

This is a storyline that has really grown in recent years. We've heard about how quarterbacks aren't as pro ready because of spread offenses, well the same could be said for offensive linemen to a degree. An offensive linemen blocking in a spread look is vastly different from the schemes he will be asked to play/block in at the next level.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Seats Just Released for 2022!

Colts fans can choose from additional available seats in Lucas Oil Stadium to become 2022 Season Ticket Members
news

Women's History Month Spotlight: How The Irsay Family Is Thinking About The Past, Present And Future Of Women In Football

As the Colts look toward the future, they don't want to just hire more women – they want to create an environment that supports them. 
news

Colts NFL Annual Meeting Notebook: What's Next At Wide Receiver And Tight End, Plans For Nyheim Hines And Excitement For Yannick Ngakoue

Over the last few days in Palm Beach, we learned plenty about the direction the Colts may take in 2022, both in the short and long term. 
news

Colts Owner And CEO Jim Irsay On How Hiring Reggie Wayne And Trading For Matt Ryan Fit 'All Chips In' Mentality

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay discussed a wide range of topics in a sit-down interview with Colts.com Tuesday in Palm Beach during the NFL Annual Meeting. 
news

NFL Approves Colts, Eagles' Proposal To Change Possession Rules For Postseason Overtime

Each team participating in overtime in a playoff game will be allowed to possess the ball after NFL owners approved the joint rule change proposal by the Colts and Eagles. 
news

Colts To Induct Tarik Glenn Into Ring Of Honor In 2022

Glenn, the No. 19 overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, started 154 games and made three Pro Bowls over his 10 years with the Colts. 
news

Why Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Is 'Super Excited' About Matt Ryan

Reich mentioned Ryan's accuracy and history of game-winning drives when discussing his new quarterback on Monday. 
news

Colts Hire John Fox As Senior Defensive Assistant

Fox brings four decades of coaching experience to the Colts' coaching staff. 
news

Why Second Contract 'Means Everything' To These Colts Players

Mo-Alie Cox, Brandon Facyson, Zaire Franklin, Tyquan Lewis and Matt Pryor all had the odds of making it to Year 5 in the NFL stacked against them at one point in their careers. This month, though, all five signed second contracts that will give them the opportunity to continue their careers in Indianapolis – and they all talked about what that meant to them. 
news

Women's History Month Spotlight: Colts Communications Coordinator Pam Humphrey 

Humphrey has worked for the Colts for three and a half decades and has had a role in – and front-row seat to – the organization's growth in Indianapolis. 
news

Top Takeaways: Matt Ryan's Introduction In Indianapolis, His Fit With The Colts And Impressions Of Frank Reich, Jonathan Taylor

The Colts introduced Matt Ryan as their new starting quarterback on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Here's everything we learned about why Ryan wound up with the Colts, how he fits in Frank Reich's offense, who he is as a player and what might be next for his new team in the coming weeks. 
news

TUNE IN: Matt Ryan Introductory Press Conference @ 3 P.M.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Colts Facebook and Twitter
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising