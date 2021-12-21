Colts Sign DT Da'Shawn Hand To Practice Squad, Release CB Darqueze Dennard From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand to the practice squad and released cornerback Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad.

Dec 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (19)

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the practice squad and released cornerback Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad.

Hand, 6-3, 297 pounds, played in 29 career games (11 starts) in four seasons (2018-21) with the Detroit Lions and compiled 54 tackles (39 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was originally selected by the Lions in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Dennard, 5-11, 202 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on October 20. He has played in 85 career games (30 starts) in his time with the Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Cincinnati Bengals (2014-19) and has compiled 287 tackles (211 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 23 special teams stops. Dennard has also appeared in one postseason contest and has tallied two solo tackles and one forced fumble. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the first round (24th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Colts Activate LB Zaire Franklin From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Elevate DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place DT Antwaun Woods On Injured Reserve

The Colts made the roster moves before Saturday night's game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Activate LB Malik Jefferson To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Sign S Will Redmond To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Activate Ryan Kelly From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Kelly has started 12 games for the Colts in 2021. 
news

Colts Sign QB James Morgan To Practice Squad, Release WR Isaiah McKoy From Practice Squad

Morgan was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the New York Jets. 
news

Colts Activate S-Khari Willis From Injured Reserve List, Waive S-Josh Jones, Place C-Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Khari Willis from the Injured Reserve list and waived safety Josh Jones. The team also placed center Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Sign WR Isaiah McKoy To Practice Squad, Release WR Tarik Black From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Sign Anthony Chesley, Brian Poole To Practice Squad, Release BoPete Keyes From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerbacks Anthony Chesley and Brian Poole to the practice squad and released cornerback BoPete Keyes from the practice squad.
news

Colts Activate Jahleel Addae To 53-Man Roster, Waive Anthony Chesley

The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Jahleel Addae to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Anthony Chesley.
news

Colts Sign CB BoPete Keyes To The Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback BoPete Keyes to the practice squad.
news

Colts Activate CB T.J. Carrie From Injured Reserve, Waive CB BoPete Keyes, Elevate S Jahleel Addae To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Carrie intercepted two passes with the Colts in 2020 and has appeared in three games this season. 
news

Colts Place S Khari Willis On Injured Reserve, Activate WR Dezmon Patmon From Injured Reserve, Elevate S Jahleel Addae To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves ahead of Thursday night's game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising