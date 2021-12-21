Colts Sign DT Da'Shawn Hand To Practice Squad, Release CB Darqueze Dennard From Practice Squad

Hand , 6-3, 297 pounds, played in 29 career games (11 starts) in four seasons (2018-21) with the Detroit Lions and compiled 54 tackles (39 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was originally selected by the Lions in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Dennard, 5-11, 202 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on October 20. He has played in 85 career games (30 starts) in his time with the Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Cincinnati Bengals (2014-19) and has compiled 287 tackles (211 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 23 special teams stops. Dennard has also appeared in one postseason contest and has tallied two solo tackles and one forced fumble. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the first round (24th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.